As the 4th Deaf World Championship beckons, the deaf women's national football team hones their skills at the Burhanettin Uysal Ay-Yildizli Stadium in the Black Sea province of Karabük.

With their sights set on achieving greatness in Malaysia, where the championship is slated to take place from Sept. 20 to Oct. 8, these fierce national athletes leave no stone unturned in their preparations.

Having dedicated four intense months to prepare for this grand event, the deaf women's football team, established in 2017, now boasts players hailing from every corner of Türkiye.

With 21 players in tow, they have embarked on their fifth camp, with two more yet to come, fueling their ambition to soar to greater heights.

The World Championship is no walk in the park.

It entails two formidable groups, and the Turkish team finds itself in the company of Olympic champions USA, along with England, Nepal and Japan.

Coach Rıfat Demir shared his strategy: "First, we will strive for success in the qualifying rounds within our group, and then, the cross-matches will determine our fate. Our target is to grace the podium, securing a spot among the top three. We yearn to amplify the voices of our hearing-impaired women from Malaysia, making a resounding impact on both Türkiye and the world."

Team captain Ayşenur Çankaya, communicating through a sign language interpreter, divulged the team's collective dream: "We aim to be crowned world champions. It is a mission we wholeheartedly work for and believe in. We want to bring that title back to Türkiye, and we will not rest until we do."

Goalkeeper Müslüme Develi, who made the journey from Mersin to join the national team camp in Karabük, exclaims, "Our eyes are firmly set on the World Championship's top spot. This is our moment to shine, and we are leaving no stone unturned to seize it."

With four prior camps reinforcing their bond, Müslüme praised the seamless camaraderie that drives them forward.

Sharing her aspirations with unwavering confidence, goalkeeper Esra Yıldız, hailing from Izmir, said, "Our goals are lofty, and we carry the unwavering belief that we will emerge as world champions."