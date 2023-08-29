The halls of the Hasan Doğan National Teams Camp and Training Facilities harbor determination as the Turkish Down syndrome futsal team charges ahead of next week's European Championship to be held in Italy.

The board of directors, including Yusuf Günay, Mustafa Eröğüt, Hamit Altıntop and Talat Papatya, joined the chair of the Central Arbitration Board (MHK), Ahmet Ibanoğlu; Board of Representatives Chair Gökhan Özsavaş; and Disabled Coordination Board Chairperson Ömer Gürsoy, in a collective assembly marked by purpose and passion.

At the heart of this gathering, Mehmet Büyükekşi, the president of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF), took center stage.

A moment of unity and inspiration unfolded as the National Futsal Team with Down syndrome offered a jersey to Büyükekşi – a gesture that spoke volumes of their dedication and camaraderie.

Resul Orakçı, a beacon of confidence within the team, declared with unwavering conviction: "We shall emerge as champions. The trophy is our destiny, a vow etched in stone."

In a tete-a-tete with an Anadolu Agency (AA) correspondent, Büyükekşi articulated his perspective.

"The players are riding on a crest of motivation, a wave that has elevated their spirits. Conversations with the captain have infused them with newfound self-assuredness. These young athletes are poised to set an example not just in the realm of sports but in life itself. Their journey is a beacon of resilience, inclusion and of fostering acceptance within society. Our youth, quite simply, are excelling," he said.

This national squad transcends their athletic pursuits, morphing into beacons of hope for the broader community of individuals with Down syndrome.

"Founded with the noble vision of integration and exemplification, the national team has secured triumphant successes under the aegis of TFF. They clinched a European title and a coveted third place on the world stage. The journey continues, with the European Championship on the horizon and the World Championship slated for Antalya in 2024. Our national amputee team emerged as world champions last year. These athletes do not merely play sports; they become embodiments of unity, of camaraderie, of peace," Büyükekşi added.

Yusuf Günay, a luminary within the TFF, emphasized the profound impact these athletes have on the hearts of all who encounter them.

"The passion that burns within these athletes is nothing short of extraordinary. We are rooting for them to not just reach the final in the European Championship but to seize the ultimate victory. The sheer determination radiates a palpable energy, an infectious spirit that is impossible to ignore. Their love for Türkiye, for the flag, for the nation – it is palpable. And it is this very fervor that will propel them to success," he said.

The federation has pledged its support to the Down syndrome futsal national team, extending every possible resource for their triumph.

"Their triumph will be measured in due time, but our pride in aiding and empowering this team knows no bounds. Their success is our success, their triumph is our triumph. May our brothers with Down syndrome emerge victorious," Günay added.

Coach Ibrahim Acar illuminated the profound impact of their rendezvous with Büyükekşi.

"The presence of TFF President Büyükekşi and other dignitaries has been an elixir of positivity for our players. Meeting the personalities had only seen on television lifted their spirits – a priceless experience that fuels their passion. Their drive is palpable, their hearts brim with gratitude for the care they receive. This connection is invaluable," Acar said.

"We have shared an extraordinary partnership with TFF through the Türkiye Playing Football project – a venture that has begun to bear fruit. The culmination of our efforts was securing the European championship in 2021. Now, adorned with the title of European champions, we embark on a new chapter in Italy. Every moment spent at camp has paved the way for this journey of growth and transformation. Our players are not just athletes; they are a testament to the limitless potential of the human spirit," Acar added.

Ibrahim Acar, with a touch of emotion, encapsulated the team's hopes.

"Our motivation is unwavering, and our pride in carrying the Turkish flag is unparalleled. The championship is our destination, and with faith and determination, we are bound for success. We are penning a new chapter – one that we hope will echo with the strains of our national anthem on foreign soil," he concluded.