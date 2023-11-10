Turkish teams Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray and Beşiktaş faced a disappointing fourth week in the European leagues, falling short when it mattered most.

Fenerbahçe, enjoying a period of success, encountered a minor setback on the European stage with a 2-0 defeat against Ludogorets in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The Bulgarian team, Ludogorets, played host to the Turkish giants in the 4th match of Group H, marking a crucial moment in Fenerbahçe's European journey.

Despite the defeat, Fenerbahçe maintained their leadership in Group H with 9 points, signaling resilience despite the stumble.

Ludogorets' Olivier Verdon (L) in action with Fenerbahçe's Jayden Oosterwolde during the UEFA Europa Conference League match at Ludogorets Arena, Razgrad, Bulgaria, Nov. 9, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

Ludogorets secured their victory with goals from Jakub Pietrowski in the 18th minute and Rwan Seco in the 90+2nd minute, leaving the Yellow Canaries stunned.

This loss marked a significant moment for Fenerbahçe, as it was their first failure to score in a match this season under the management of İsmail Kartal.

The team's prolific scoring record took a hit in its 21st match, highlighting the unyielding defense of Ludogorets.

Fenerbahçe, a team known for its attacking prowess, had found the net 31 times in 11 league matches and 21 times in six European Conference League Qualifiers, experiencing a goal drought in this unexpected defeat.

Notably, Fenerbahçe's 17-year-old rising star, Yusuf Akçiçek, made his official debut wearing the yellow-dark blue jersey in the Ludogorets match.

Akçiçek showcased remarkable skills, earning praise from both fans and coach Ismail Kartal.

Kartal emphasized the trust placed in Akçiçek, saying: "Playing him in such a European match actually shows how much we trust him. Today is a good day. He played a great match. He is a young and promising player."

Looking forward, Fenerbahçe's journey in the UEFA Europa Conference League continues as they gear up to face the Danish team Nordsjaelland in their 5th group stage match on Nov. 30.

Eagle's nest burned

Meanwhile, in another Turkish football saga, Beşiktaş, who have been dismal lately, faced a 2-1 defeat against Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The Black Eagles, who came into the match aiming to advance in the group stage, lost the opportunity after Club Brugge secured a victory over Lugano in the same group.

Beşiktaş's Cenk Tosun (C) in action with Bodo/Glimt's Nikita Khaikin during UEFA Europa Conference League match, Istanbul, Türkiye, Nov. 9, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

The clash between Beşiktaş and Bodo/Glimt saw the Norwegian team take the lead with Moumbagna's goals in the 38th and 49th minutes.

Despite a spirited effort from Beşiktaş, including a stylish goal from Tayfur Bingöl in the 64th minute, they fell short of a comeback.

Adding to the challenges, Beşiktaş captain Necip Uysal received two yellow cards in the 47th and 90+3rd minutes, resulting in his marching orders and leaving the team with 10 players.

The defeat placed Beşiktaş at the bottom of the group with a single point after the fourth week.

In the aftermath of the match, facing significant backlash, interim coach Burak Yılmaz was compelled to step down from the helm of the Istanbul-based team, with the announcement coming on Friday

With the fifth week looming, Beşiktaş faces a crucial match against Club Brugge, while Bodo/Glimt hosts Lugano on the same day.

The Lions silenced

Switching gears to Galatasaray's encounter in the UEFA Champions League Group A, the Lions found themselves on the wrong side of a 2-1 defeat against Bayern Munich.

Galatasaray's Mauro Icardi (M) in action against Bayern Munich's players Min-Jae Kim (L) and Dayot Upamecano during the Champions League match at the Allianz Arena, Nov. 8, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

The highly anticipated match showcased Bayern Munich's offensive prowess, with Harry Kane securing victory with goals in the 80th and 86th minutes.

Despite Galatasaray's valiant effort, including a late goal from Cedric Bakambu in extra time, they could not overcome the clinical finishing skills of Harry Kane.

The result leaves Galatasaray at four points, with Bayern Munich securing the top spot in Group A with an impressive 12 points.