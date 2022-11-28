Türkiye's football federation (TFF) has condemned the violence that halted a second-division game on Sunday after a fan attacked a goalkeeper with a corner flag and fireworks injured spectators.

Local media reported that the match between Göztepe and Altay was called off midway through the first half after fireworks were thrown at Göztepe supporters, requiring ambulances to enter the pitch to treat injured fans.

Videos on social media showed a supporter running across the pitch during the stoppage and attacking Altay goalkeeper Ozan Evrim Özenç from behind before he was restrained by players and security staff.

"We condemn the incidents that took place during the match between Göztepe and Altay in İzmir and the dastardly attack on Altay goalkeeper Özenc," the TFF said in a statement.

"While wishing a speedy recovery to the injured football fans, we also wish a speedy recovery to Altay goalkeeper Ozan Evrim Özenç, who was subjected to violence by the attacker who entered the pitch," the statement read.