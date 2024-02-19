Beşiktaş, Trabzonspor, Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, known as the "Big 4" of the Turkish Süper Lig, have found themselves among Europe's top 10 worst-performing teams in terms of financial performance.

According to the UEFA Club Finance and Investment Report, Turkish Süper Lig teams have formed the league that has caused the most damage to net equity in Europe with their financial performances.

Last year's team with the highest net equity loss, Beşiktaş, ranked fourth with a deficit of 151 million euros ($162.68 million). In comparison, Trabzonspor came in fifth with a loss of 110 million euros, Galatasaray sixth with a loss of 109 million euros, and Fenerbahçe seventh with a loss of 82 million euros.

UEFA's warning emphasized that teams must strengthen their balance sheets to obtain club licenses in the future.

Last year, the club that caused the most net equity loss in Europe was Italian Serie A team Roma, with 436 million euros.

Apart from the four Turkish teams in the top 10, there are also three teams from Italy and each from, Portugal, Israel and Spain.

The top 10 clubs in Europe with net equity loss in 2023 are as follows:

Rank Team (Country) Net equity loss in 2023 (million euros) 1 Roma (Italy) 436 2 Porto (Portugal) 176 3 Inter (Italy) 162 4 Beşiktaş (Türkiye) 151 5 Trabzonspor (Türkiye) 110 6 Galatasaray (Türkiye) 109 7 Fenerbahçe (Türkiye) 82 8 Real Betis (Spain) 72 9 Maccabi Haifa (Israel) 63 10 Lazio (Italy) 38

According to the report, Galatasaray and Trabzonspor were also among the top 10 teams in Europe that declared the most losses last year.

Trabzonspor ranked eighth in Europe last year with a non-tax loss of 53 million euros, while Galatasaray became the club that declared the most losses with 48 million euros.

Last year, the team that declared the most losses in Europe was English Premier League team Aston Villa. Aston Villa lost 138 million euros last year, excluding taxes.

Apart from the two Turkish teams in the top 10 last year, there are also three each from England and Italy and one each from Portugal and France.

The top 10 teams in Europe that declared the most losses in 2023 are as follows:

Rank Team (Country) Non-tax Loss in 2023 (million euros) 1 Aston Villa (England) 138 2 Juventus (Italy) 117 3 Paris Saint-Germain (France) 103 4 Roma (Italy) 99 5 Newcastle United (England) 84 6 Inter Milan (Italy) 77 7 Arsenal (England) 60 8 Trabzonspor (Türkiye) 53 9 Galatasaray (Türkiye) 48 10 Porto (Portugal) 47

Trabzonspor also ranked among the top five in Europe, with an operating loss of 35 million euros in 2023.

Spain's Barcelona topped last year's list with an operating loss of 179 million euros.

Roma, with 53 million euros, Monaco, with 41 million euros and Aston Villa, with 39 million euros, were the other teams in the top 5 with operating losses.

Rank Team (Country) Operating Loss in 2023 (million euros) 1 Barcelona (Spain) 179 2 Roma (Italy) 53 3 Monaco (Monaco) 41 4 Aston Villa (England) 39 5 Trabzonspor (Türkiye) 35

The Turkish Süper Lig has the highest number of clubs (18), causing net equity losses among the 55 UEFA member countries.

According to the latest data shared in the report, 18 clubs from the Turkish Süper Lig reached 814 million euros in net equity losses.

The Süper Lig was shown as the top-level football organization with the most teams (18), causing net equity losses.

In addition, according to the data shared in the report, the Süper Lig ranks 4th among the 55 countries in Europe with its teams' 1 billion euros in gross bank debt.

Süper Lig teams rank 11th with a squad cost of 157 million euros.