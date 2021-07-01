Turkey’s professional football competitions will be allowed to fill stadiums to a 50% capacity in the upcoming 2021/22 season, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) confirmed Thursday.

Hospitality boxes, however, can admit spectators at their full capacity.

"The Turkish Football Federation managing committee at its meeting in Riva, Istanbul, agreed on a 50% cap on spectators for the 2021/22 professional football season. In addition, hospitality boxes will be allowed to admit spectators at full capacity,” TFF said in a statement.

Further details will be announced at a later date, the national football body added.

"The decision – as part of the normalization process – was made after necessary discussions with related agencies and will include away teams as well. TFF will announce all details related to the new regulations, set within our cooperation with the Health Ministry and the Coronavirus Scientific Committee, at a later date," the TFF said.

Turkey lifted most of its COVID-19 restrictions on Thursday.