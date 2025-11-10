Türkiye’s football clubs came together on Monday to commemorate the 87th anniversary of the death of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of the Republic and one of the most influential figures in the nation’s history.

At 9:05 a.m., sirens sounded across the country, marking the moment of Atatürk’s death in 1938 at Istanbul’s Dolmabahçe Palace.

For two minutes, life paused.

Streets fell silent, people stood still and stadiums joined in reflection as players, clubs and fans paid tribute to the man who led the Turkish War of Independence and transformed the nation through sweeping reforms in education, women’s rights, secularism and modernization.

This year’s commemorations took place against a backdrop of regional tension, yet football – Türkiye’s most powerful cultural force – once again became a unifying symbol.

From Istanbul’s “Big Three” to regional clubs and the Turkish Football Federation, tributes poured in, reaffirming Atatürk’s belief that sport builds national character and unity.

An AI-generated photo shows supporters waving Turkish flags and raising footballs beneath a large portrait of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of the Republic of Türkiye, as part of nationwide tributes marking Atatürk Memorial Day. (Daily Sabah Illustrations)

Galatasaray

Galatasaray, founded in 1905 and long associated with national pride, shared a deeply respectful message across its platforms.

The club recalled Atatürk’s visits to its early matches and praised his leadership in shaping the nation’s identity.

“In the Turkish nation’s war for existence, with his determination and resolve, he instilled the fight in his people; with his devotion and foresight, he led his nation, entering history as a figure respected not only by Turks but by the entire world,” the club said. “On the 87th anniversary of his passing into eternity, we remember him with love, respect and longing.”

Galatasaray also continued its tradition of community engagement, referencing its “Atatürk Youth Academy,” which provides education and sports opportunities for underprivileged children.

Fenerbahçe

Fenerbahçe, established in 1907, emphasized its identity as a “Republican soldier,” reaffirming loyalty to Atatürk’s ideals.

The club, which Atatürk visited multiple times, released an emotional statement titled “Emanetin sözümüzdür” (“Your legacy is our word”), declaring its commitment to uphold the principles of the Republic.

“Upholding the values you believed in, the Republic you founded and the path you showed is not just a duty for us – it is a way of life,” the statement read. “Fenerbahçe is a Republican torch that carries the heritage of the past into the future. That torch will never extinguish.”

The club hosted a commemorative ceremony at its headquarters, featuring the national anthem, wreath-laying and messages from fans and players, reinforcing Fenerbahçe’s image as one of the Republic’s most devoted institutions.

Beşiktaş

Beşiktaş, founded in 1903 and Türkiye’s oldest sports club, marked the day with black armbands and a statement from President Serdal Adalı.

Quoting Atatürk’s own words, Adalı said: “Great deaths do not require mourning; loyalty to ideas is required.”

The club’s message read: “On the 87th anniversary of the passing into eternity of the founder of the Republic and our first president, the Great Leader Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, we remember him with mercy, respect and longing. Our love and respect for our Atatürk, who gifted us the eternal Republic of Türkiye, will last forever.”

Beşiktaş also honored Atatürk’s memory through youth programs focusing on his principles of modernity and national unity.

League-wide tribute

Tributes were not limited to the Istanbul giants.

Trabzonspor, the Black Sea powerhouse, shared a concise post featuring the inscription “1881–193∞,” symbolizing Atatürk’s eternal legacy.

Adanaspor, Kayserispor, Sivasspor and Gaziantep FK also posted messages of remembrance on social media, while lower-division clubs and esports teams joined in.

The Turkish Football Federation released a unified statement on behalf of the league: “On the 87th anniversary of the passing of the founder of our Republic, our Great Leader Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, we remember him with respect, longing and mercy.”

Even international fan groups, including Arsenal Türkiye, participated in the tributes, underscoring Atatürk’s global recognition as a reformer and visionary.

These annual tributes highlight how deeply Atatürk’s vision is woven into Turkish football’s identity. His belief that “sports is not just a game, but a matter of honor and duty” continues to resonate across generations.

As Türkiye looks toward future challenges – from its Euro 2028 ambitions to youth development in sport – the unifying echo of November 10 remains constant.