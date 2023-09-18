The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) dismissed Monday the news of national team coach Stefan Kuntz being sacked from his position as rumors.

In a statement on social media site X, the TFF wrote that the news of Kuntz did not reflect the truth and the German will hold a meeting with the football federation President Mehmet Büyükekşi on Wednesday.

"The news and allegations about national team coach Stefan Kuntz which have appeared in print, visual and digital media for a while, do not reflect the truth. Turkish Football Federation officially invited national team coach Stefan Kuntz, whose contract is still ongoing, to Riva Hasan Doğan National Teams Camp and Training Facilities to meet with TFF President Mehmet Büyükekşi on Wednesday, Sept. 20," the TFF statement read.

According to earlier reports Sunday, Kuntz was sacked as the head coach after a series of disappointing results.

The Crescent-Stars faced off against Armenia in their fifth match of the Euro 2024 Qualifiers, ending the game in a 1-1 draw.

Before losing 4-2 loss against Japan in a friendly match in Brussels.

The draw against Armenia and the loss to Japan put immense pressure on Stefan Kuntz, the coach of the national team.

During a press conference, he did not mince words when it came to his players, saying, "Rather than closing their ears, it is important to open their eyes. Players should reach the level where they give 100%. If they are not giving their 100%, it hurts me. Answers are provided on the field, not during interviews."