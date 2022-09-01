The headquarters of the Turkish Football Federation in Istanbul was targeted in a gun attack by unidentified assailants on Thursday.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) spokesperson Ömer Çelik announced the news during a routine briefing with reporters, saying he had spoken with TFF chief Mehmet Büyükekşi by phone and wished him well.

The private Demirören News Agency (DHA) said seven bullets hit the building during a meeting of the federation's board.

The assailants escaped in a waiting vehicle before the security forces arrived.

There was no immediate comment from the TFF.

"The police will reveal all the details later," Çelik said.

Major football teams in Türkiye condemned the attack.

Istanbul-based Fenerbahçe strongly condemned the attack and said they have full faith that police and investigators will soon hold the perpetrators to account.

Galatasaray and Beşiktaş also strongly condemned the attack and extended get well soon wishes to the executives and employees of the TFF.

Trabzonspor and Istanbul Başakşehir also condemned the attack.