The Turkish Football Federation’s (TFF) legal board has referred 10 Süper Lig clubs and several club officials to the Professional Football Disciplinary Board (PFDK) following a fiery weekend of league action marked by crowd trouble, offensive chants and a string of disciplinary flashpoints across Türkiye’s top flight.

The most serious cases emerged from Gençlerbirliği’s heated clash against Kasımpaşa S.K., where both clubs and multiple officials were swept into disciplinary proceedings after a stormy encounter in Ankara.

Gençlerbirliği S.K. were referred over allegations of irregular spectator entry under Article 49 of the Football Disciplinary Regulations, while several club officials also landed in trouble for breaching accreditation and competition directives.

Club executive Ali Ekber Düzgün was sent to the PFDK with a provisional suspension for alleged unsporting conduct, while officials Ümit Utaş, Hüseyin Şen, Hakan Acar and Mehmet Doğru were all cited for actions deemed contrary to federation regulations.

Recep Baylan was also referred with precautionary measures attached over violations linked to Süper Lig competition statutes.

Kasımpaşa’s disciplinary file proved equally extensive. The Istanbul side were charged with collective unsporting conduct after 10 of their players received yellow cards during the match, an incident that underlined the tense atmosphere surrounding the contest.

Kasımpaşa executive Ceyhun Kazancı faces multiple allegations, including breaching directives, unsporting behavior, insults and threats, with the federation imposing a provisional suspension pending the disciplinary process.

Head coach Emre Belözoğlu was also referred for alleged unsporting conduct, alongside team masseur Rahman Karaağaç.

League leaders Galatasaray S.K. were referred after their match against Antalyaspor over offensive chanting, crowd disturbances and an alleged breach of sporting equipment regulations.

Rivals Beşiktaş J.K. were cited for offensive chants following their high-profile showdown with Trabzonspor, while Fenerbahçe S.K. were referred over both crowd misconduct and offensive supporter behavior during their trip to Konyaspor.

Elsewhere, Samsunspor, Kocaelispor, Göztepe S.K., Eyüpspor, Çaykur Rizespor and Kayserispor were all referred to the PFDK over offensive and abusive chanting by supporters during weekend fixtures.