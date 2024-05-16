Turkish youngster Arda Güler is making waves at Real Madrid, scoring three goals in his last four matches and earning high praise from Spanish journalists.

Under veteran manager Carlo Ancelotti, Güler's performances have captured the attention of fans and critics alike.

Following Los Blancos' La Liga triumph with loads of games to spare, Ancelotti has taken the liberty to start Güler in recent matches against Real Sociedad, Cadiz, and Granada, and brought him on in the 62nd minute against Alaves.

The former Fenerbahçe midfielder has repaid Don Carlo by scoring crucial goals: a match-winner against Real Sociedad in the 29th minute, his team’s second goal against Granada, and Real Madrid's fifth goal against Alaves.

The Italian gaffer lauded Güler's knack for scoring at unexpected moments, noting his impressive stat of one goal every 71 minutes in the league.

Spanish journalists, tracking Real Madrid closely, have shared their insights with Anadolu Agency (AA) about Güler's rise.

Fernando Sanchez Tavero from Diario AS remarked on the growing excitement among fans, citing Güler's world-class talent.

"Everyone sees Arda as a diamond. He has a knack for scoring and is one of the biggest talents in football. Madrid fans adore him. Even Ancelotti's grandchildren have Arda Güler jerseys," Tavero said, predicting more playing time for Güler in the remaining weeks.

Ivan Martin of Okdiario echoed this sentiment, noting the fans' eagerness to see more of Güler.

"Nobody doubted Arda's quality. His recent performances have proved it. Fans are thrilled to watch him play and believe he will be a key player for years," Martin explained, adding that Güler is seen as a potential successor to Luka Modric in midfield.

Javier Rodriguez Pascual from Relevo highlighted Güler's ability to meet high expectations.

"Arda has shown his special talent in recent games, scoring almost every 71 minutes. His ability to score is exceptional and proves his world-class potential," Pascual stated, emphasizing the difficulty of scoring in football and Güler's remarkable efficiency.

Luis Quintana from Cadena SER praised Güler's patience and readiness to seize his opportunity.

"Arda has shown he was ready for this moment, and he delivered. Fans enjoy watching his talent on display. Despite limited minutes, he's scored several goals, showing his maturity and skill at just 19," Quintana noted, predicting a significant role for Güler next season.

Sergio Lopez from Diario AS also praised Güler's quality and resilience.

"Despite a crowded midfield and an early-season injury, Arda has proven his worth. Fans waited for his return, and he didn't disappoint. Ancelotti's comment, 'The ball loves Arda Güler,' perfectly captures his unique relationship with the game," Lopez observed, adding that Güler's confidence and talent are beyond his years.

Following weeks of speculations about his future with the Yellow Canaries last summer and entertaining offers from Real Madrid's archrivals Barcelona, Güler finally made the switch to the Spanish capital, snubbing La Blaugrana.

Initially plagued by injuries, Güler finally hit his stride after his second one.

The 19-year-old's potential is one to watch, especially with the "imminent" departure of Los Blancos stalwart Luka Modric.