Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş just like Galatasaray are poised to proudly wave the Turkish flag high as they file their teeth for their respective UEFA Europa Conference League matches Thursday.

In Group H, Fenerbahçe will face Slovakia's Spartak Trnava, marking their 262nd appearance in European competitions.

Over the years, the Yellow Canaries have faced numerous challenges, amassing 102 victories, 55 draws and 104 defeats.

The tale of their European adventures sees Fenerbahçe netting an impressive 350 goals while conceding 370.

However, what sets them apart this season is their wall-like defense during away matches in Europe.

The Kadiköy side has not conceded a single goal on the road.

Their journey to this point has been a remarkable one.

In the qualifiers, they brushed aside Zimbru with a convincing 4-0 victory and Maribor with a 3-0 triumph, eventually triumphing over Twente with a 1-0 scoreline in the playoffs.

While their defense remained unbreached, their attack flourished, hitting the back of the net eight times.

Fenerbahçe's attack has been in formidable form this season.

In seven matches played so far, they have scored an astounding 24 goals, averaging 3.4 goals per game.

Their recent European track record is equally impressive.

Since last season, they have tasted defeat only once in 19 matches, securing 15 victories and three draws.

This makes them a force to be reckoned with on the European stage.

As they enter their 10th match in the UEFA Europa Conference League, Fenerbahçe boast an impressive record of seven wins and two losses in their previous nine outings.

They have scored 28 goals in these encounters but have also conceded nine.

The Eagle soars

Turning toward Group D, Beşiktaş will face Swiss side Lugano, marking their 238th appearance in European competitions.

The Black Eagles have had their share of ups and downs in Europe, securing 90 wins, 48 draws, and suffering 99 defeats.

Across these matches, they have netted 314 goals but also conceded 352.

This match holds particular significance as it marks the second meeting between Beşiktaş and Lugano.

The previous encounter took place during the 2007-2008 season when Beşiktaş faced Zurich in the Champions League third qualifying round.

The starting eleven of Beşiktaş poses prior to the UEFA Europa Conference League match Club Brugge vs Besiktas at the Jan Breydel stadion, Brugge, Belgium, Sept. 21, 2023. (EPA Photo)

In that memorable clash, Beşiktaş advanced to the next round with a 1-1 draw in Switzerland and a 2-0 victory in Istanbul, with all three goals scored by the Argentine maestro Matias Delgado.

Beşiktaş have reached the quarterfinals of European competitions three times in their history.

They made it to the quarterfinals of the European Cup in the 1986-1987 season and the UEFA Cup in the 2002-2003 season, and most recently, they reached the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League in the 2016-2017 season.

In terms of their most lopsided victories, Beşiktaş achieved their most substantial European win in the 2018-2019 season.

They defeated the Faroe Islands' representative, B36 Torshavn, with a resounding 6-0 scoreline in the UEFA Europa League second qualifying round second leg.

On the other side of the spectrum, Beşiktaş suffered their heaviest European defeat in the 2007-2008 season when they faced Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League and were beaten 8-0 in a memorable encounter.

In terms of their top goal scorers in European competitions, Oktay Derelioğlu leads the way with 14 goals.

However, Cenk Tosun, who scored the crucial goal in the campaign opener against Club Brugge, is not far behind with 12 goals.

Vincent Aboubakar is another key contributor to Beşiktaş's European campaigns, having scored 11 goals.

Aboubakar's recent form has been impressive, with the Cameroonian forward finding the net in each of the last three Süper Lig matches.

He has particularly shone in the UEFA Europa Conference League qualification rounds, tallying five goals in six matches this season.

If Aboubakar manages to add to his tally against Lugano, he will join the ranks of Beşiktaş's top European goal scorers alongside Ricardo Quaresma, Bobo, and Cenk Tosun.

The battle for the top spot in this list promises to be fierce and captivating as Beşiktaş continues their European journey.

As of late, Turkish sides have been impressive on the European stage.

On Tuesday, Galatasaray pulled a shocker as Mauro Icardi sealed an impressive 3-2 comeback against English side Manchester United.