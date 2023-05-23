In a heartwarming display of sports diplomacy, Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar orchestrated a phone call between Greek defender Dimitrios Kolovetsios of Turkish club Kayserispor and Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos, Greece's defense minister.

This unexpected gesture demonstrated the power of sports to foster goodwill and highlighted the potential for unity and cooperation between the neighboring nations.

During his visit to the football club in the central Kayseri province, Minister Akar exuded his support and well wishes to the players as they prepared for their upcoming match against Alanyaspor.

However, he went above and beyond, surprising the team's captain, Dimitrios Kolovetsios, with a unique opportunity.

Utilizing his cellphone, Minister Akar connected Kolovetsios with Greek Defense Minister Panagiotopoulos, paving the way for an extraordinary conversation between the player and his country's defense chief.

The conversation between Akar and Panagiotopoulos focused on the remarkable achievements of Kayserispor in the league, emphasizing the club's dedication and prowess on the football pitch.

Minister Panagiotopoulos, taking the chance to extend his well-wishes, expressed his confidence in Kayserispor's success within Türkiye and on the European stage, recognizing the team's potential for making a significant impact.

Minister Akar, in his admiration for the role of athletes as ambassadors of peace, underscored the profound influence of sports in transcending cultural and political divides.

He praised the ability of sports to foster understanding, cooperation and mutual respect between nations, emphasizing the unifying power of shared athletic endeavors.

Meanwhile, Minister Akar congratulated Greek football players for their valuable contribution to promoting unity, solidarity, and bilateral relations between Türkiye and Greece.

This display of camaraderie and goodwill showcased the potential for meaningful connections that extend beyond the realm of sports, positively influencing broader diplomatic ties between the neighboring countries.