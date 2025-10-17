Turkish Football Federation President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu visited Italian counterpart Gabriele Gravina at the FIGC headquarters in Rome on Thursday, signaling a deepening partnership as both nations gear up to co-host UEFA Euro 2032.

The high-level meeting brought together key officials from both federations, including TFF General Secretary Abdullah Ayaz and Foreign Relations and National Teams Administrative Director Buğra İmamoğulları, alongside FIGC General Secretary Marco Brunelli.

Gaetano Daniele Salierno, interpreter for the Turkish senior team, ensured smooth communication throughout the discussions. The atmosphere was cordial, reflecting mutual respect and a shared commitment to football diplomacy.

Hacıosmanoğlu’s visit coincided with his attendance at the 11th Mediterranean Dialogues (MED) forum in Naples, where global leaders and experts discussed regional challenges—from geopolitical tensions to economic cooperation and climate resilience.

The TFF president emphasized football’s role as a soft power tool, promoting cross-cultural exchange in alignment with Türkiye’s broader diplomatic initiatives.

Central to the talks were preparations for Euro 2032, scheduled for June and July, spanning 12 stadiums across Italy and Türkiye.

Italy will showcase historic venues such as the San Siro in Milan and Stadio Olimpico in Rome, while Türkiye will leverage modernized arenas, including the Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

Hacıosmanoğlu and Gravina reviewed logistical coordination, joint marketing strategies, ticketing systems, sustainability measures, and broader football development topics like youth programs, anti-doping efforts, and fan engagement.

Recent updates indicate Turkish venues are largely ready, while Italy accelerates stadium upgrades, including plans for a new AS Roma arena in Pietralata to meet UEFA standards. Both presidents stressed that meticulous collaboration is essential to deliver a seamless, eco-conscious tournament.

Hacıosmanoğlu, elected TFF president in early 2025, has prioritized infrastructure investment and global visibility for Turkish football, while Gravina, re-elected FIGC president in 2021, has steered Italy through domestic reforms and international triumphs, including Euro 2020.

The meeting concluded with a symbolic exchange of national team jerseys and commemorative gifts, reinforcing a partnership built on camaraderie and mutual respect.

Memories of past clashes, like Türkiye’s dramatic 3-2 Euro 2000 quarterfinal victory over Italy, underscore the competitive yet cooperative spirit these federations now bring to Euro 2032 preparations.