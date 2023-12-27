The veteran Turkish strategist Fatih Terim has taken the helm at Panathinaikos, stepping into the shoes vacated by Ivan Jovanovic.

The Greek club made the official announcement on Tuesday, heralding the arrival of Terim, the iconic figure of Turkish football who last graced the touchline at Galatasaray.

Ivan Jovanovic, who guided Panathinaikos for two and a half years, left an indelible mark by steering the 20-time Greek champions to victory in the Greek Cup of 2022 and securing qualification for the Europa League.

This marked a shocking return to the group stage of European competition after a seven-year hiatus.

Departing the club with them sitting second in the Super League standings, just one point adrift of PAOK, Jovanovic's tenure showcased a string of successes, with two wins in their last four Greek top-flight encounters.

Terim, a seasoned tactician with a storied career, arrives in Athens following the conclusion of his fourth and final stint at Galatasaray.

His contract met an untimely end in January 2022, a casualty of disappointing results after an illustrious tenure where he guided the Turkish giants to eight championships, three Turkish Cups, five Super Cups and the Europa League crown in 2000.

The legendary Turkish gaffer, synonymous with success and revered for his impact on the game, is no stranger to international management.

With over a decade of experience leading the Turkish national team, Terim notably steered them to their first-ever qualification for the European Championship in 1996.

Terim's transition to Panathinaikos is met with eager anticipation as he embarks on a 1.5-year contract.

The technical team supporting Terim's vision for the Greek side has been assembled, creating a buzz of curiosity surrounding the financial intricacies of the deal.

With a backdrop of financial speculation, the Greek press has been abuzz with details of Terim's contract, revealing a salary rumored to hover around 900,000 euros ($995,000).

As Terim embarks on his coaching journey in Greece, his immediate focus will be on reshaping the team and potentially eyeing strategic transfers, with rumors linking him to Trabzonspor's disgruntled star player, Anastasios Bakasetas.

The echoes of "Welcome Emperor Fatih Terim" from Panathinaikos signal not just a coaching change, but the arrival of a footballing maestro set to leave an indelible mark on the Greek football landscape.