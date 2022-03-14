Turkey’s Saran Media Group has submitted letters of guarantee to the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) for partial broadcast rights to the Süper Lig, the company confirmed Monday.

The Turkish broadcaster in a statement said it has signed the letters for five different packages, out of a total of eight, awaiting further approval from the TFF.

The company earlier last week was given until 5 p.m. on Monday, March 14, to sign the guarantee letters for the packages 1-B, 1-C, 1-E, 2 and 3 to telecast a selection of top-tier Süper Lig games, the statement added.

Saran Media Group said it signed the documents and submitted them with the TFF on Friday.

The broadcaster, which runs one of Turkey’s leading sports channels S Sport, added that it was also backing a proposed SüperLig TV project that will involve the clubs in a profit-sharing model.

The move comes after Qatar-based broadcaster beIN Sports pulled out of the bid last week after the TFF said its TL 2.05-billion ($142.63 million) bid for all eight packages was too low.

Meanwhile, the Turkish state broadcaster TRT has also submitted its bid for the television broadcast rights for TFF 1. Lig (1-D) and radio broadcast rights to the Süper Lig (1-F).

However, it is worth mentioning that the main package, 1-A, covering 238 matches on the weekend, remains unsold.

In comparison, 1-B, valued at TL 324 million, consists of 68 matches on the weekend, while 1-C, valued at TL 30 million, covers 36 matches during the weekdays.