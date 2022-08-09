Trabzonspor's Turkish midfielder Berat Özdemir has left the Black Sea Storm to join Saudi Arabian club Ettifaq FC on a three-year deal, the clubs confirmed Tuesday.

Ettifaq has paid $2.5 million to sign the 24-year-old, the Turkish Süper Lig champion said in a statement.

If Özdemir moves to another club in the future for a fee of more than $2.5 million, Trabzonspor will receive 15% of the difference, the statement added.

The defensive midfielder had one goal and one assist in 60 games for Trabzonspor, playing a key role as the Black Sea club won the top Turkish league last season.

Özdemir becomes just the second Turkish footballer to move to Saudi Arabia after former Galatasaray midfielder Emre Çolak’s 2018 transfer to Al-Wehda FC.