In a remarkable journey through the competitive landscape of women's football, Türkiye's national team has achieved a significant milestone by ascending from the C League to the B League in the Nations League.

Leading the success are two standout players: Yağmur Uraz, the leading scorer from Fenerbahçe and Selda Akgöz, the goalkeeper from Ankara Fomget.

Akgöz maintained a perfect record in the C Group, contributing to the Crescent-Stars' leadership with six wins, 16 goals scored and none conceded.

The strategic progression from the C League to the B League underlines the meticulous planning and step-by-step approach implemented since the arrival of Coach Necla Güngör Kırağası and her team.

Sacrifices made by the team and players have fostered a tight-knit family atmosphere, a sentiment that resonates on the field.

Reflecting on their early aspirations, Uraz reminisced about the joy of playing in the neighborhood at 12.

Today, the thrill extends to performing in large stadiums and playing for club and national teams before an enthusiastic fanbase.

The evolution of women's football has opened doors for aspiring young talents, encouraging them to dream beyond boundaries.

The journey has been transformative for Akgöz, who hails from humble beginnings.

She envisions leaving a legacy for younger generations, inspiring them to embrace football with their families.

The duo aims to progress collectively, underscoring the importance of unity in growth.

The impact of Türkiye's national team mirrors that of the volleyball national team, affectionately known as the "Sultans of the Net."

Akgöz shared insights into the growing support, with individual sponsorships and an expanding fan base.

The duo is committed to providing joy to their audience, with Akgöz emphasizing her unique perspective from the rear, ensuring an intimate connection with the game.

As 2023 concludes, the focus shifts to the challenges in the B League.

Yağmur expressed anticipation about the opponents they will face, emphasizing a gradual and dedicated approach to pushing their limits and achieving new milestones.

Beyond the national team's success, the discussion extends to the broader landscape of women's football.

The two stars stressed the importance of major clubs investing in grassroots development, ensuring that talent is nurtured across the country, not limited to metropolitan areas.

Turkish women's football national team goalkeeper Selda Akgöz (R) and Yağmur Uraz pose for a photo after an interview, Istanbul, Türkiye, Dec. 7, 2023. (Photo by Yasemin Yıldırım)

They actively guide aspiring players, addressing the need for accessible platforms in both eastern and western regions.

Breaking barriers

Beyond the field, both athletes challenge societal stereotypes.

Akgöz acknowledged the persistent expectation for women to be the caretaker in the family, yet she defied this by managing her responsibilities as a financial provider.

Turkish women's football national team goalkeeper Selda Akgöz poses for a photo after an interview, Istanbul, Türkiye, Dec. 7, 2023. (Photo by Yasemin Yıldırım)

Pursuing education and career aspirations showcases a shift in perceptions around women in football.

Uraz and Akgöz expressed aspirations beyond their playing careers.

Uraz, at 33, envisions a future in coaching, combining her experience with a master's degree in movement and exercise science.

Akgöz, at 30, however, intends to continue playing until 35, contemplating a transition to coaching and nurturing the next generation.

Reflecting on their football idols, Yağmur identifies Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Pavel Nedved, Mesut Özil and now Erling Haaland as sources of inspiration.

Their goal celebrations are reminiscent of legendary figures like Didier Drogba and Fernando Muslera, serving as a source of pride for aspiring players.

Evolution

The challenges encountered in the early days of women's football, such as the absence of personalized jerseys and limited resources, have transformed into a scenario where numerous options are available, underscoring the advancements in the women's game.

Anticipating a future Arda Güler in women's football, the two stars confidently projected sending a sister abroad within the next few years, emphasizing the continued growth and recognition of Turkish women's football on the global stage.