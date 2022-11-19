The Turkish national football team beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in a friendly match on Saturday.

Getafe forward Enes Ünal scored the first goal of the Crescent Stars in the 31st minute at Kalyon Stadium in Gaziantep, Türkiye.

Vaciav Cerny leveled the score in the 56th minute but Inter Milan's Hakan Çalhanoğlu netted another one for Türkiye in the 70th minute and the game ended 2-1.

During the friendly, respected Turkish referee Cüneyt Çakır blew the final whistle of his professional career.

Promising young Fenerbahçe midfielder Arda Güler, age 17, also capped for the first time for Türkiye in the match.