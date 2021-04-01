Turkish footballer Alpaslan Öztürk was literally jumping for joy when he heard he had been called up to the national team for a World Cup qualifier.

The 27-year-old, who plays at right-back or in midfield, was seen punching the air in excitement on CCTV video footage released by his club side Göztepe when being told over the phone he was in the squad.

VIDEO — CCTV captures emotional moment of Turkish football player Alpaslan Öztürk after he gets selected for the national teamhttps://t.co/yv0Oud9wTJ pic.twitter.com/9YoPDwPkn1 — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) April 1, 2021

Born in Belgium to Turkish parents, Öztürk has represented Turkey at the age-group level.

Despite the good news on Monday, March 29, he is still waiting to fulfill his dream of playing for his country at a full international level – he was an unused substitute as Turkey drew 3-3 with Latvia on Tuesday.