Para-trap national team athletes are currently in Sakarya, gearing up for the upcoming world championships in India and Spain.

Yusuf Kambur, Erhan Bakan (wheelchair), Hüseyin Sandal and Muaz Madran (standing shooting) have been diligently preparing at the Arifiye Shooting Range under the guidance of coach Yalçın Ertürk.

Their sights are set on the WSPS World Cup in India on March 6-15 and the Para-Trap World Championship in Spain from May 30 to June 7, with hopes of clinching the top spot in both competitions.

Melis Giraud, vice president of the Turkish Shooting and Hunting Federation, emphasized the significance of the athletes' participation in these events, highlighting their journey to India for a crucial competition followed by the championship in Spain, contingent upon their performance.

Giraud, who also serves on the board of the International Shooting Sports Federation and as a technical board member of the Shooting Confederation, acknowledged Türkiye's progress in para-trap, noting the need for further enhancements in facilities to match international standards.

Improving the Sakarya facility to accommodate international competitions is paramount for achieving better results, and Giraud called for support from the authorities in this endeavor.

Regarding the athletes' dedication and objectives, Giraud expressed confidence in their ability to secure top honors.

She commended the federation's diligent work ethic and the invaluable guidance from their coaches, citing their potential for Olympic participation and success.

Giraud emphasized Türkiye's shooting potential, envisioning the country as a leading force in the sport through concerted efforts and discipline.

Fatih Yayla, a member of the Turkish Shooting and Hunting Federation Record Shooting Technical Committee, echoed Giraud's sentiments, highlighting the caliber of athletes representing Türkiye and the strong possibility of medal wins.

Yayla expressed optimism about the team's performance, praising the cohesion among team members and the unwavering support from the Federation.

Coach Yalçın Ertürk reiterated the team's commitment to achieving excellence, emphasizing their goal of showcasing their skills at the highest level.

This marks the first time the national team will compete abroad as a complete unit, enhancing their collective experience.

Ertürk emphasized the team's high hopes and unwavering dedication, despite limited resources, expressing confidence in their ability to secure a top-three finish.