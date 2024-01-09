Turkish Süper Lig troubled juggernauts Beşiktaş introduced the Portuguese coach, Fernando Santos, on Tuesday in a signing ceremony that left fans buzzing with excitement.

The experienced coach, flanked by club president Hasan Arat, conveyed his profound pride at becoming a part of this formidable team.

Santos, a figure well-versed in the world of football, shared his sentiments about the significance of affiliating with such a prestigious club: "Beşiktaş is not just a name; it's a symbol of triumph, with a rich history of victories and trophies. This team has a global resonance, and Istanbul, with its captivating beauty, feels like a second home to me. The parallels between Turkish and Portuguese cultures are striking, and I am eager to contribute to the success of Beşiktaş."

As he laid out his vision for the team, Santos underscored the importance of unity and a shared sense of purpose.

"We'll delve into the club's history, guided by the legacy of the legendary Süleyman Seba. Our focus is on translating this cultural wealth onto the field professionally. Despite our current challenges, together with the president, managers and players, we will strive to bring Beşiktaş back to its winning ways," he said.

Addressing the current disastrous state of the team, Santos emphasized the need for composure and a thorough evaluation of the squad.

"We must remain calm and assess our players' characters. Quality is paramount, and I consider my players as family. Unity is our strength, and every challenge is an opportunity to showcase our character on the field. Our goal is to revive the team and create a positive atmosphere," he added.

Moving on to tactical aspects, Santos proclaimed his commitment to a winning mentality.

"I am a coach who lives and breathes victory. We have to give our all on the field, even in the toughest situations. Instilling this spirit is crucial. Changes will come through hard work and dedication, and we will find the best solutions for the club," he said.

Regarding the composition of the team, Santos touched upon the importance of discipline and character over big names, saying that the doors are open to those who respect the club as he prefers players with big characters, not just big names.

In a nod to his return to club coaching after a hiatus with the national team, Santos expressed his joy. "Being with my players every day is something I missed. Club coaching is where my heart is, and I'm thrilled to be back after 20 years," he said.

Santos concluded with a resolute vision for Beşiktaş, stating, "Our aim is not just to win matches; it's about championships. We will work tirelessly to bring back the glory days. Bright days await Beşiktaş, and we will be the messengers of that brilliance."

President Arat echoed Santos's sentiments, emphasizing the club's commitment to supporting the coach's vision. "You and Beşiktaş are a perfect match. Bright days lie ahead, and your experience and leadership will guide us to success."

As the curtain fell on the signing ceremony, President Arat presented Santos with the club's badge and the iconic No. 4 jersey, sealing the deal until the end of the 2024-2025 season.