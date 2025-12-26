Turkish prosecutors investigating the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ)-linked manipulation of the 2011 football match-fixing case have highlighted extensive contacts between former Turkish Football Federation (TFF) executive Lütfi Arıboğan, sports lawyer Ilhan Helvacı and imprisoned FETÖ figure Mehmet Baransu, deepening scrutiny into how the plot reached the heart of Turkish football governance.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office continues its probe into what authorities describe as a fabricated “match-fixing” operation designed by FETÖ to seize influence within the football world, particularly through Fenerbahçe, one of Türkiye’s most powerful clubs.

In referral documents submitted to court, prosecutors emphasized electronic correspondence and phone traffic linking Arıboğan and Helvacı to Baransu, a convicted FETÖ member and former journalist who played a central role in several high-profile, now-discredited investigations, including Ergenekon, Balyoz and the 2011 match-fixing case.

Fenerbahçe and Aziz Yıldırım

According to the prosecution, FETÖ sought to establish dominance in football by dismantling the leadership of Fenerbahçe, deliberately targeting then-club president Aziz Yıldırım, whom the organization viewed as an obstacle.

Documents recovered by the Isparta Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office indicated that, despite Yıldırım having no religious affiliations, he was unlawfully wiretapped under the pretext of alleged ties to another terrorist group.

Prosecutors stated that during the July 3, 2011 operation, Yıldırım was arrested and suspects were pressured to testify against him, allegedly told to “give up Yıldırım and save yourself.”

The aim, authorities say, was twofold: remove Yıldırım and take control of the club through manipulated judicial and sporting processes.

Baransu’s role and digital evidence

The investigation was reignited following a criminal complaint filed on May 16 concerning alleged email exchanges between Arıboğan and Baransu.

Prosecutors noted that Baransu, formerly of the FETÖ-linked Taraf newspaper, was instrumental in supplying documents to FETÖ-affiliated prosecutors and police officers during the era’s controversial investigations.

He is currently serving a prison sentence after being convicted of FETÖ membership.

Authorities determined that the emails contained information exchanges related to the match-fixing investigations, which were later ruled unlawful.

At the time, Arıboğan served as a TFF vice president and was responsible for managing the federation’s response to the scandal.

Phone traffic analysis showed that Arıboğan and Baransu communicated 101 times between July 13, 2011, and Dec. 6, 2012.

During the same period, Baransu was also in contact with Mehmet Berk, the disgraced prosecutor who led the match-fixing case, and former police chief Mutlu Ekizoğlu.

Both Berk and Ekizoğlu were later convicted for their roles in the FETÖ-orchestrated plot.

TFF documents and UEFA process

Prosecutors further revealed irregularities within TFF archives.

On July 21, 2011, numerous document files were officially logged at the federation, only to be later canceled from records and redirected to Arıboğan’s team.

Investigators concluded that Arıboğan, with guidance from Baransu and in coordination with Helvacı, steered TFF’s internal disciplinary investigations and UEFA communications in line with FETÖ’s interests, effectively shaping the sporting consequences of the fabricated case.

Witness testimony and forensic analysis confirmed the authenticity of the emails, while digital images recovered from Baransu’s files contained extensive correspondence with Arıboğan.

Judicial process

Despite the absence of definitive evidence proving formal organizational membership, prosecutors stated that the suspects’ actions constituted “aiding a terrorist organization while not being a member.”

Arıboğan and Helvacı were referred to a criminal judgeship with a request for judicial control measures, including a travel ban and mandatory reporting.

Prosecutors acknowledged grounds for detention but cited Arıboğan’s Parkinson’s disease and the current stage of the investigation as reasons why judicial control would be sufficient at this time.

Two other suspects, Ahmet Gülüm and Ebru Köksal, were released without further measures.

In a formal statement, the Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office said the suspects were believed to have participated in unlawful procedures linked to FETÖ members during the 2011 match-fixing investigation, which targeted Yıldırım and other figures in Turkish football.