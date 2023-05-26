In the heart of southeastern Türkiye's Malatya, a city still grappling with the aftermath of the Feb. 6 devastating twin earthquakes, a group of resilient football coaches is making a remarkable difference in the lives of young children.

The Provincial Directorate of Youth Services and Sports has led this inspiring initiative, offering hope and training to those affected by the catastrophe.

Savaş Günay, a dedicated trainer who endured the earthquakes firsthand, shared his harrowing experience.

His home, once a sanctuary, now stands in ruins. Seeking safety for his pregnant wife and child, they were relocated to the Teknokent Temporary Accommodation Center, a container city built to provide shelter amid the chaos.

Gunay, at the age of 34, recognized the profound impact of the earthquakes on children's psychology and well-being.

He passionately spoke about their efforts to help the young cope and find solace through the beautiful football game.

"To nurture their spirits, we have organized football training sessions, carefully dividing the children into groups. Our aim is to instill in them the fundamental techniques and principles of football," he said.

The committed trainer emphasized his intentions to equip the children with essential skills, fostering a solid foundation that may open doors to other teams and opportunities.

"The demand for football here is immense," Gunay added with a sense of pride, well aware of the indomitable spirit that resides within the community.

In a bid to elevate the children's morale and provide them with an unforgettable experience, Hakan Koç, one of the coaches in the earthquake-ravaged area, expressed his aspiration to arrange a special event featuring the legendary Fatih Terim.

Koç appealed to the Turkish Football Federation and former football players, envisioning an occasion to rejuvenate the children's spirits and remind them of their limitless potential.

"We have a chance to organize something extraordinary, to harness the power of football in uplifting their spirits," Koc said.

Beyond their noble intentions to boost morale, the coaches aspire to discover promising young talents within the community and propel them into the realm of Turkish football.

With relentless dedication and an unwavering commitment to their cause, they believe that the resilience of these young players can serve as a beacon of hope for Malatya and the nation as a whole.

The staggering toll of the earthquake is deeply engraved in the collective memory of Türkiye.

The recent seismic activity claimed the lives of over 50,000 individuals, leaving over 107,200 injured.

The twin earthquakes, measuring magnitudes of 7.7 and 7.6, wreaked havoc across 11 provinces, including Kahramanmaras, Adana, Adıyaman, Diyarbakır, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, Elazığ and Sanlıurfa.

Over 13 million people found themselves grappling with the unimaginable aftermath.