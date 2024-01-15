Turkish Real Madrid rising star Arda Güler captivated Spanish journalists during his remarkable 69-minute stint on the field against Arandina and Atletico Madrid.

The young Turk, who made his mark with Fenerbahçe and the Crescent-Stars before joining Los Blancos during the summer transfer window, is quickly becoming a household name in Spain.

Güler, who earned a spot in the starting lineup for the Spanish King's Cup's last 32 rounds against Arandina, showcased his prowess with an impressive 59 minutes on the field.

His second act came against Atletico Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup semifinals, where he entered the game in the 112th minute, leaving an indelible mark with his skills during the extra time, totaling about 10 minutes on the pitch.

Real Madrid clinched the Spanish Super Cup title by overpowering Barcelona 4-1 in the final, and even though Güler was among the reserves, he celebrated his first trophy with the prestigious club.

Sports enthusiasts and reporters, including Fernando Sanchez Tavero from Diario AS Newspaper, Ivan Martin from Okdiario Newspaper, Eduardo Cornag from La Razon Newspaper, and Jorge Picon from Relevo, have already dissected Güler's "69-minute."

Fernando Sanchez Tavero of Diario AS Newspaper, a staunch follower of Güler since his Fenerbahçe days, praised the young talent, noting, "You can see that he is a different player."

Tavero highlighted Güler's training courage and standout performances against Arandina and Atletico Madrid.

According to Tavero, the Real Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti, has expressed confidence in Güler, emphasizing the player's potential for greatness.

Ivan Martin from Okdiario Newspaper chimed in, expressing his satisfaction with Real Madrid's decision to acquire Güler.

Martin envisioned Güler becoming a world-class player, appreciating his personality and qualities, especially evident in the Arandina match.

Martin cautioned against comparing Güler to legends like Luka Modric, asserting that Güler should be celebrated for his unique identity.

Jorge Picon from Relevo, despite not watching Güler's matches prior to his Real Madrid transfer, hailed the acquisition as a positive move.

Picon admired Güler's performance against Arandina, highlighting his personality on and off the ball.

Real Madrid's excitement for Güler's potential to become one of the world's best players fueled their pursuit of the young talent.

Eduardo Cornag from La Razon Newspaper acknowledged Güler's transfer as a positive move, emphasizing Real Madrid's commitment to nurturing young talents.

Cornag recognized Güler's challenges as a young player in a top-tier club like Real Madrid but stressed the importance of hard work, patience and continuous improvement for Güler to carve his path to legend status.

In the whirlwind of Güler's emergence, the consensus among sports pundits is clear – Arda Güler is not just a promising talent; he is a player with the potential to redefine the landscape of football.