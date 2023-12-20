After the clash between Ankaragücü and Rizespor in the 15th week of the Süper Lig, referee Halil Umut Meler, who fell victim to Faruk Koca's attack, spoke for the first about the scandalous incident and its aftermath.

During an interview with Hürriyet, Meler, known internationally for his officiating prowess, said he held nothing back in recounting the scandalous incident and its subsequent fallout.

Halil Umut Meler, a name resonating not just in Türkiye but also a European elite referee, shared his candid thoughts, shedding light on the disturbing events that transpired during and after the Ankaragücü-Rizespor match.

Meler pointedly asserted that the entire episode commenced with the deliberate provocation initiated by Emre Belözoğlu, the head coach of the capital city team.

What unfolded that night and the repercussions that followed? Here's an unaltered account of Halil Umut Meler's statements.

Turkish referee Halil Umut Meler walks after being discharged from the hospital, Izmir, Türkiye, Dec. 13, 2023. (AA Photo)

Following the final whistle, as players approached to express gratitude and congratulations, a seemingly ordinary moment took a dark turn.

In footage captured on screens, Emre Belözoğlu's hands and arms come into focus.

Simultaneously, Ilhan Palut, the opposing coach, attempted to restrain him.

However, amid the unfolding scene, an assailant, unprovoked until then, struck Meler with a punch from his left side.

The aftermath remains a blur for Meler, who found himself on the receiving end of the attack.

The unexpected assault left both the police and representatives bewildered, given the absence of any forewarning.

Meler asserted that the sole provocateur of this unforeseen aggression was none other than the head coach – Emre Belözoğlu.

In response to probing questions about Belözoğlu's involvement, Meler stated, "Yes, that is something clearly visible."

There were no accusations or protests during the match, no expressions of discontent.

The altercation seemingly stemmed from a routine action, leaving Meler confused about whether the incident was premeditated or a continuation of a personal opinion harbored by Belözoğlu since 2018.

Meler, resolute in his account, expressed that the coach had not approached him during the match with grievances or accusations related to any officiating errors.

He addressed Belözoğlu's claim that the referee had laughed when the coach suffered an injury.

"Prove that I laughed, okay," retorted Meler.

He reiterated that the incident, while perhaps shaping personal opinions, was not a problem for him until Belözoğlu's silence following the attack.

Despite a written apology from Koca, Belözoğlu failed to extend a personal apology, leaving Meler puzzled about the sincerity of the expressed remorse.

When questioned about forgiving Faruk Koca, the assailant, on moral grounds, Meler's response was unequivocal: "No, I have not forgiven, and I will not forgive him."

Meler emphasized that while Koca executed the physical attack, the real victims were those who endured the aftermath of the assault on the ground.

According to Meler, the moral ramifications extend not only to the assailant but also to those who orchestrated and provoked the incident.

Regarding his future plans and the continuation of his refereeing career, Meler highlighted the importance of respecting the profession.

Despite past altercations with Belözoğlu, Meler emphasized the need for mutual professional respect.

The incident, he stressed, transcends personal matters – it has become a question of professional disrespect affecting him and his family and colleagues.

Meler affirmed his commitment to continuing his refereeing career but underscored the imperative of addressing the broader issue of professional integrity.

Ankaragücü's response

After Meler's interview, Hüseyin Aytekin, board member and spokesperson for Ankaragücü Club, stepped into the fray, shedding light on the post-match events gripping the football community.

Aytekin declared that attempts were being made to ensnare the club's coach, Emre Belözoğlu, in the maelstrom of controversies following their encounter with Rizespor.

In a written statement, Aytekin emphasized that the incidents post the Rizespor match are under scrutiny by the judicial system and the committees of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF).

"Relevant referrals have been made regarding those responsible, and decisions have been rendered by the PFDK. Our club will exercise its right to appeal to the Arbitration Committee for PFDK decisions. We, as MKE Ankaragücü Club, are disheartened to witness our technical director, Emre Belözoğlu, persistently being drawn into the unfolding events," he said.

"Our coach, Emre Belözoğlu, whose name does not feature in the referee and representative reports, repeatedly expressed his regret to referee Halil Umut Meler both on the field and in the corridors. Against our coach's constructive approach, I invite everyone attempting to manipulate perceptions based on an interview from years ago to exercise prudence for the sake of Turkish football in this chaotic environment. This is not a time to settle scores from bygone eras but a period to unite and navigate Turkish football out of its crisis," he added.

Aytekin urged stakeholders to acknowledge Belözoğlu's apologetic stance, dismissing attempts to cast a shadow on the coach's integrity.

Drawing attention to their coach's constructive and remorseful demeanor, Aytekin emphasized that the present challenges in Turkish football demand a collective and sensible response.

"This is not an era for seeking retribution from past grievances; it's a time for unity to pull Turkish football out of the crisis it finds itself in. Let us rise above the chaos and work towards a footballing landscape that thrives on cooperation and sportsmanship," he concluded.