Turkish elite referee Halil Umut Meler found himself at the center of controversy as he disallowed Belgium's star striker Romelu Lukaku's two goals on Monday, leading to Slovakia's 1-0 victory in Euro 2024.

The match, officiated by the "controversial" Meler, saw Lukaku's goals in the 56th and 87th minutes controversially ruled out, sparking outrage among Belgian players and fans.

Meler, assisted by Mustafa Emre Eyisoy and Kerem Ersoy, made the crucial decisions, with VAR officials Bastian Dankert and Alper Ulusoy also involved.

Lukaku's first goal was disallowed for offside after VAR review in the 56th minute, while his second goal in the 86th minute was annulled due to handball after VAR scrutiny.

Turkish referee Halil Umut Meler disallows Romelu Lukaku's goal during the Euro 2024 match between Belgium and Slovakia, Frankfurt, Germany, June 17, 2024. (AA Photo)

The disallowed goals reignited discussions about refereeing standards, with some referencing Meler's previous encounter in December 2023, when the then Ankaragücü's president, Faruk Koca, physically assaulted him after a match.

Belgium's disappointment was compounded by Lukaku's earlier disallowed goal due to offside, highlighting the fine margins in top-level football.

In the end, Slovakia secured the win, with Ivan Schranz's early goal proving decisive and marking a historic moment for Slovakian football in major tournaments.

Halil Umut Meler's officiating and the VAR decisions stole the X spotlight, with one user posting: "I’m starting to see why this referee got punched in Turkey. He’s been appalling."

Another user echoed the sentiment, saying: "This referee is the worst referee ever. Openda gets pushed against the ball while the ball doesn’t even change directions and the ref calls handball While the SVK player can push the ball away without a punishment. This ref is only at the Euro because he got beaten up."