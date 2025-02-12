As Turkish football continues to be embroiled in heated referee debates, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) is reportedly preparing a groundbreaking initiative aimed at addressing these ongoing issues.

Mustafa Çulcu, former head of the Turkish Football Federation's Refereeing Committee (MHK), revealed the details of TFF's new project, set to be launched under the name “Consistency Monitoring Module.”

According to Çulcu, the project will involve the creation of a monitoring system through representatives from clubs, preferably with a background in refereeing.

These representatives will be trained by the MHK before observing matches, providing reports and comparing them with the official observer reports to evaluate referee performance.

The goal is to identify the most accurate evaluations and ensure consistency.

Multiple clubs can even appoint a shared representative to monitor games.

In addition to this major initiative, the TFF has taken disciplinary action against several clubs and individuals.

Adana Demirspor and their president, Murat Sancak, were referred to the Professional Football Disciplinary Committee (PFDK) for abandoning their match against Galatasaray.

Sancak was also disciplined for unsporting conduct during the same game.

Oğuzhan Çakır officiates the Süper Lig match between Galatasaray and Adana Demirspor at the RAMS Park, Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 9, 2025. (AA Photo)

Beşiktaş and Kayserispor are also facing sanctions for unsporting behavior from their supporters, while Alanyaspor is being investigated for incidents involving crowd disturbances.

Meanwhile, Konyaspor has been referred to the PFDK due to unsporting chants and remarks that damaged the reputation of the game.

Konyaspor’s president, Ömer Korkmaz, is also under investigation for making statements that tarnished football's image.

Additionally, Konyaspor’s Emmanuel Boateng faces disciplinary action for an unsporting act during a match.

Lastly, Net Global Sivasspor was referred for fan misconduct and field disturbances, while Kasımpaşa’s head coach, Burak Yılmaz, faces a disciplinary referral for unsporting actions. The PFDK will continue to investigate these matters in the coming weeks.

TFF’s initiative and these disciplinary measures underline the pressing need for consistency and professionalism in Turkish football, addressing both internal processes and external behavior to protect the integrity of the game.