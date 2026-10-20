Seven Turkish football referees and observers have filed a criminal complaint against Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President Ibrahim Hacıosmanoğlu and former Central Refereeing Committee (MHK) Chairman Ferhat Gündoğdu, accusing them of slander and abuse of office.

The complaint, submitted to the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor's Office by lawyer Halil İbrahim Atabay on behalf of Bahattin Şimşek, Kutluhan Bilgiç, Mustafa Sönmez, Emre Altun, Taner Gizlenci, Süleyman Abay and Cevdet Kömürcüoğlu, alleges that the two officials used their public authority to remove referees and observers from their positions based on false accusations, damaging their professional reputations.

The filing cites WhatsApp messages recovered from Gündoğdu's digital devices during an investigation into alleged illegal betting and sports-related crimes.

According to the complaint, Hacıosmanoğlu sent Gündoğdu lists of match officials from 2015 on July 26, 2024, allegedly linking the individuals to a terrorist organization and instructing the former MHK chairman to remove them from their positions.

The logo of the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) is displayed at the entrance to the organization’s headquarters, Istanbul, Türkiye, on May 6, 2020. (AFP Photo)

Gündoğdu allegedly accepted the instructions and facilitated the removal of the seven complainants from their refereeing and observer roles, the filing states.

The messages were reportedly obtained as part of case No. 2025/83127, known as the "Referees File," investigated by the prosecutor's office's Illegal Betting and Sports Crimes Investigation Bureau. Gündoğdu was arrested in connection with that investigation, according to the complaint.

The complainants argue that the allegations against them had already been examined by law enforcement agencies, the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK) and investigators reviewing digital evidence. Those inquiries previously resulted in a decision not to prosecute, closing the case against them.

The complaint further alleges that Hacıosmanoğlu had previously pursued similar accusations against the same individuals because of a personal dispute dating from his time as a club president.

Seven Turkish referees and observers have filed a criminal complaint against Turkish Football Federation President Ibrahim Hacıosmanoğlu and former Central Refereeing Committee Chairman Ferhat Gündoğdu, accusing them of slander and abuse of office. (IHA Photo)

It argues that proceeding with administrative action despite the earlier decision not to prosecute could constitute slander under Article 267 of the Turkish Penal Code.

The filing also accuses Gündoğdu of abusing his authority by allegedly carrying out instructions that violated legal requirements, professional merit and impartiality.

Citing Article 137 of the Turkish Constitution and Article 24(3) of the Turkish Penal Code, the complainants argue that officials cannot lawfully carry out orders that constitute criminal offenses. They contend that Gündoğdu could therefore face liability for abuse of office under Article 257 of the penal code.

The complaint asks prosecutors to include digital forensic reports and WhatsApp records in the investigation, retrieve the previously closed case from the archives and prepare an indictment against Hacıosmanoğlu and Gündoğdu to bring the matter before a court.

The allegations have not been established in court. The complaint seeks a criminal investigation and prosecution of the two officials.