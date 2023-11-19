Türkiye silenced Berlin's iconic Olympiastadion when they orchestrated a thrilling comeback, roaring back from a deficit to clinch a 3-2 victory against Germany in a friendly that felt more like a home game for the visitors Saturday.

The foreign-born contingent of Türkiye showcased their prowess, with goals emanating from the boots of Kenan Yildiz, a German-born dynamo and the Dutch-born maestro Ferdi Kadıoğlu in the first half.

However, it was the French-born sensation Yusuf Sari who stole the show by converting a crucial penalty in the 71st minute to secure Türkiye's triumph.

Türkiye's Yusuf Sarı (L) celebrates scoring their third goal with Abdülkadır Omur and Abdülkerim Bardakçı during the international friendly match against Germany, Berlin, Germany, Nov. 18, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

The sheer enthusiasm of Türkiye's supporters bedecked in the nation's distinctive red flag, dwarfed the German presence in a city that resonates with a sizable community boasting Turkish roots.

Turkish fans light flares during the international friendly match against Germany, Berlin, Germany, Nov. 18, 2023. (EPA Photo)

Many trace their ancestry back to the era of Turkish "guest workers" who migrated to West Germany, contributing significantly to the post-war reconstruction.

The enduring impact of this migration continues to shape the vibrant tapestry of present-day Berlin.

As the German faithful attempted to rally their team, their efforts were drowned out by a symphony of whistles from the jubilant Turkish contingent at the outset of the second half.

Niclas Fullkrug, the scorer of Germany's second goal, acknowledged the undeniable truth: "You have to say that we had an away match in the capital."

Despite Germany's promising start in both halves, the team, under the tutelage of new coach Julian Nagelsmann, succumbed to its first defeat at home.

Nagelsmann, appointed in September to rekindle the squad's confidence after a string of disappointments under predecessors Hansi Flick and Joachim Löw, faced a setback after a victorious start against the United States and a draw against Mexico in the U.S. last month.

Kai Havertz, deployed in an unfamiliar left-back role, initiated the scoring in the fifth minute, only for Fullkrug to restore parity.

The match showcased Germany's missed opportunities, with Leroy Sane coming close and Turkish goalkeeper Altay Bayindir thwarting Julian Brandt's late equalizer with a spectacular foot save.

Türkiye's German-born captain, Kaan Ayhan, highlighted the team's resilience, stating: "We did not start well in either half. Our reaction was super, and I think our fans also played a role. They were always positive. We gave them something back, and they gave us something; they gave us energy."

The game featured a noteworthy subplot as İlkay Gündoğan, the first German captain of Turkish heritage, faced whistles from Turkish supporters, echoing the treatment he once received from German fans.

Gündoğan and Mesut Özil bore the brunt of criticism in Germany following the team's lackluster performance at the 2018 World Cup, exacerbated by controversy surrounding a photo with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The incident led Özil to quit the national team, citing racism, while Gündoğan distanced himself from the controversy but continued to face fan' abuse during Germany games.

Amid the fervor, a heavy police presence, including water cannons and riot-management vehicles, underscored the tension surrounding the match.

In the second half, skirmishes broke out among fans near the media area, resulting in at least one individual nursing a bloody nose.

The backdrop to the match included a recent visit by Erdoğan to Berlin, marked by tension because of his criticism of Germany's ally, Israel.

However, the president opted not to stay for the game.

Both Germany and Türkiye have secured their spots in Euro 2024, with Germany hosting the tournament. Ayhan emphasized the potential advantage of Türkiye's Germany-based supporters during the upcoming competition, asserting: "It can be an important factor."

The resounding victory and the fervent support signal a promising chapter for Turkish football as they look ahead to Euro 2024.