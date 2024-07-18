Erhan Ertürk, President of the Turkish Rowing Federation, anticipates historic firsts for Türkiye at the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Elis Özbay has secured a quota for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, becoming Türkiye's first female rower to compete at this level.

In Para-rowing, Yiğit Doğukan Bozkurt and Nurşen Şen have earned a spot in the mixed double category for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games, marking a landmark achievement in Turkish sports history with the first-ever participation in rowing at the Paralympic Games.

Reflecting on the centenary of rowing in Türkiye, Erhan Ertürk highlighted significant achievements by national athletes.

"We started 2024 with the belief that it would be our year, and indeed, it is proving to be so," Ertürk remarked. "Last year, our newly formed Para-rowing national team clinched three medals, setting the stage for 2024. So far, our national team has secured a total of 28 medals across various competitions. Our crowning achievements are undoubtedly the Olympic and Paralympic quotas, etched in history."

Erhan Ertürk, President of the Turkish Rowing Federation speaks during an interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Istanbul, Türkiye, July 18, 2024. (AA Photo)

With Paris 2024 drawing near, Ertürk emphasized, "Elis Özbay's qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games marks a milestone as Türkiye's first female rower at the Games. We eagerly anticipate watching her in Paris. Additionally, our Para Rowing National Team, established just last year, has secured Türkiye's inaugural participation in the Paralympic Games. We take pride in these firsts for our community."

Recalling their tenure beginning towards the end of 2021, Erhan Ertürk outlined their strategic objectives, "We aimed to expand and enhance rowing domestically, raise our flag on the international stage, and address any shortcomings in the sport's development. In 2022, we earned 31 medals, followed by 43 in 2023 and 28 so far this year, showcasing a rising momentum that continues unabated."

"We diversified rowing disciplines, developed coastal rowing and introduced beach sprint races. We launched the 'Rowing Everywhere' project to promote widespread participation in the sport, inaugurating new rowing courses in cities like Adıyaman, Edirne and Ankara. Mobilizing support from our ministry, sponsors and public institutions, we left no stone unturned in advancing our national team's growth. In summary, the past three years have been marked by relentless progress."

Looking ahead to the latter half of 2024, Ertürk outlined their goals, saying, "Paris was our primary focus, and now we're heading there with three athletes. Yet, our ambitions extend beyond Paris. Following the Games, we will host the Under-23 European Championships in Edirne, another first for us. Shortly thereafter, we will host the Balkan Championships. We are thrilled to host such a major international event on the Meriç River, thanks to the support of our Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Governorship of Edirne, and Edirne TED College."

"Eagerly anticipating an increase in our national team's medal count, we believe that 2024, marking the centennial of rowing, will be an immensely successful year. We hope our achievements endure," Ertürk concluded.