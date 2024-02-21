The 2023 Turkish Super Cup game between Istanbul powerhouses Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray, will take place in Türkiye's southeastern Şanlıurfa province in April, the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) confirmed on Wednesday.

The game, originally scheduled for Dec. 29, 2023, between the defending Super Lig champions Galatasaray and the 2022/23 Turkish Cup winners Fenerbahçe will be played at 9 p.m. local time (18:00 GMT) at 28,965-capacity Şanlıurfa 11 Nisan Stadium on April 7.

The Super Cup was intended to take place at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia but was postponed due to some problems in the organization.

Afterward, Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray decided not to play the match in Saudi Arabia after the negotiations between the Turkish Federation, both clubs and the Saudi authorities failed.