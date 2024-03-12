Ahead of the Turkish Super Cup final between eternal rivals Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, ticket proceeds will be donated to benefit those affected by last year's Feb. 6 twin earthquakes, which ravaged southeastern Türkiye.

The 2023 Turkcell Super Cup match ticket revenues will be donated to aid those affected by the February earthquakes, as decided jointly by the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) and the two clubs. The match is scheduled for April 7, 2024.

In a statement released by the TFF, it was stated:

"The ticket revenues for the 2023 Turkcell Super Cup match between the 2022-2023 Süper Lig champion Galatasaray A.S. and the 2022-2023 Ziraat Turkish Cup champion Fenerbahçe A.S., which will be played at the Şanlıurfa 11 Nisan Stadium on Sunday, April 7, 2024, at 9:30 p.m., will be donated to benefit those affected by the February earthquakes, as decided jointly by the Turkish Football Federation and the two clubs."

The Super Cup match between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe, which was slated to be played in the capital city of Saudi Arabia, Riyadh, turned into a crisis due to an Atatürk banner, leading to the postponement of the cup final to a later date.