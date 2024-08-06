Over the past 66 seasons of Türkiye’s top-flight football league, six teams have shared the championship glory.

Known initially as the Süper Lig and now as the Trendyol Süper Lig, for obvious reasons, the league has been a stage for memorable victories and records.

Championship chronicles

Since its inception in 1959, the league has seen six distinct champions: Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş, Trabzonspor, Bursaspor, and Başakşehir.

Galatasaray Lions lead with 24 titles, followed by Fenerbahçe Yellow Canaries with 19, and Beşiktaş Black Eagles with 16 after recent revisions by the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) Arbitration Board.

Trabzonspor Black Storm have claimed the title even times, with Bursaspor and Başakşehir each securing one championship.

Historical highlights

The pioneer and the present: Fenerbahçe clinched the inaugural championship in 1959, defeating Galatasaray after an intense final. The latest title went to Galatasaray, continuing their dominant legacy.

Championship droughts: Beşiktaş experienced a 14-season championship hiatus, broken in 1981-1982 under Dorde Milic. Similarly, Galatasaray endured a 13-season wait, ending with their 1986-1987 triumph.

Recent struggles for Fenerbahçe: The past decade has been barren for Fenerbahçe, with their last title coming in the 2013-2014 season.

Record-breaking feats

Galatasaray’s dominance: With 24 titles, Galatasaray also boast the most consecutive championships – four in a row from 1996-2000. Their 2023-2024 season saw them amass a record 102 points.

Beşiktaş’s unique achievement: Beşiktaş remain the only team to have won the league undefeated, with a flawless 1991-1992 season.

Noteworthy victories: Bursaspor’s 2009-2010 title was historic, breaking Istanbul's dominance and marking them as the fifth team to win. Başakşehir’s 2019-2020 victory was notable as the sixth team to claim the title.

Statistical marvels

Early birds: Fenerbahçe and Trabzonspor share the honor of clinching the title the earliest in the season, with Fenerbahçe in 1967-1968 and 1969-1970, and Trabzonspor in 2021-2022.

Points and margins: Galatasaray’s 1987-1988 season saw the largest point difference (12 points) over second place. They also hold the record for most points in a season (102 in 2023-2024). The only team to win the league on goal difference was Beşiktaş in 1991-1992.

Championship by goal average

Close calls: Over the years, five championships have been decided by goal average, including notable instances in the 1984-1985 and 2010-2011 seasons.

Beşiktaş’s historical adjustments