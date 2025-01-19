Turkish Süper Lig giants Beşiktaş unveiled Sunday former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the club's new coach.

Solskjaer, who has not held a coaching role since leaving Old Trafford in 2021, takes over at the Istanbul side who have been without a head coach since letting Giovanni van Bronckhorst go last month.

The Norwegian, who arrived in Istanbul Friday, was formally presented to the press at a ceremony at the club's home Sunday.

He has agreed a 3.6-million euro ($3.7 million) deal until the end of the 2025-2026 season, with a one-year extension option.

Earlier Saturday, a statement on the Beşiktaş website read: "A contract has been signed with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the position of technical director of our professional football team until the end of the 2025-2026 season with a 1-year option for the 2026-2027 season.

"We welcome Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who we believe will provide important services to our club, to the Beşiktaş family and wish him outstanding success.”

Assistant coach Erling Moe and goalkeeper coach Richard John Hartis will also join Solskjaer at the Istanbul club.

Solskjaer has managed Molde in his home country on two separate occasions and also led Cardiff for a brief spell in 2014.

Beşiktaş, the 21-time league champions are currently struggling in sixth place.

In the Süper Lig, Solskjaer will come up against his predecessor as Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho, currently in charge of Fenerbahçe, who sit second in the table behind leaders Galatasaray.

Solskjaer watched Saturday’s home match against Samsunspor, with interim head coach Serdar Topraktepe having been taking charge of the team.

The 51-year-old Norwegian, though, should take charge of next week’s Europa League tie against Athletic Bilbao.