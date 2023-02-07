It has been more than 24 hours since Monday's Türkiye's Kahramanmaraş earthquake disaster that claimed more than 3,300 lives, leaving tens of thousands more injured and homeless.

In such moments of adversity like this one, all the animosity between Süper Lig's biggest clubs was set aside, as they united in solidarity to extend aid to those in need.

The Istanbul-based football Süper Lig club Fenerbahçe were the first to swiftly take action to fulfill their Monday pledge of offering aid to those affected by the devastating earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş.

The club has initiated a drive to gather much-needed provisions for the citizens of the 10 affected provinces. According to the Yellow-Navy Blue club's statement, essential items that the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) list includes are heaters, blankets, bed linens, pillows, food parcels, dry food, hygiene kits, feminine hygiene kits, clean clothes, clean baby clothes, sleeping bags, baby food, power banks, scarves, berets and gloves. The club has set up a donation stand to collect the items in a designated area of Ülker Stadium to send to those affected.

Burak Çağlan Kızılhan, the secretary general of Fenerbahçe, provided an informative update on the club's operations.

Kızılhan said: "Our hearts are heavy with sorrow for our nation in this difficult time. We established a crisis desk early this morning to coordinate our efforts and have made contact with our members, associations, employees and athletes to ensure their safety and that of their families. Additionally, we have reached out to our regional sports clubs, sharing with them our message of solidarity. Moreover, our social media accounts have provided details of a support campaign, and we have requested that any support according to the AFAD's needs list be brought to the designated location at Ülker Stadium Fenerbahçe Şükrü Saracoğlu Sports Complex. In this way, we will be able to get the much-needed aid to those in the earthquake zone."

Search and rescue teams work at a destroyed building, Şanlıurfa, Türkiye, Feb. 6, 2023. (AA Photo)

Emphasizing that they had received numerous appeals for financial aid from the Yellow Canaries fans and members, Kızılhan declared, "Let us all comply with the route set out officially by AFAD, that is the most suitable for us. Additionally, we have also been receiving many requests regarding blood donation. Let us, therefore, follow the official announcements of Kızılay (the Turkish Red Crescent) and carry out our actions in accordance with its directives. Our deepest condolences to our nation. We remain steadfast in our commitment to our homeland, our people and our country. We are ready to support you in any way possible. Once again, we express our sincerest sympathies to all of us."

Fenerbahçe's captain Altay Bayındır expressed his sadness and shared his heartfelt sentiments regarding the difficult situation the country is facing, saying: "We woke up to a very bad morning. We were at the camp, we had a match tonight, but it was postponed. Upon watching the video of our brother Volkan (Demirel), I felt very disheartened. Such sad and poignant moments. We are all staying up to date with the news from the outside and we know there are people we know that have been affected. We must join together as a nation and as a community to provide relief."

"Our community has already taken to social media to spread awareness and collect aid. Even if we can offer a small bit of help, it is worth it. That is why I invite everyone to contribute whatever they can. This assistance is especially important due to the cold weather and the destruction caused by the earthquake. May the Almighty have mercy on our citizens and may our wounded find a quick recovery. May the Almighty help us in this trying time."

Beşiktaş

The Çarşı fan group of Istanbul club Beşiktaş, likewise responded to the seismic disaster by initiating a similar aid drive for those affected.

The group took to social media saying, "In light of the devastating earthquake that recently occurred in our nation, it was decided that a one-stop aid center would be organized with the collective consultation of our community, associations, city representatives and other groups. After conferring with the Beşiktaş Club management, Vodafone Park was ultimately determined to be the designated site for the Aid Collection Center. We invite all of our supporters to join us in this united effort of support, starting at 10 a.m. tomorrow (Tuesday). May the Almighty not permit our country to endure such pain and suffering again."

Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor could not be left behind as they also stated they would start work to heal the country's wounds.

In their official statement, they said, "In support of AFAD's aid campaign, our TS Club warehouses will be sending an assortment of items to the earthquake victims, ranging from coats, berets, gloves, sweatshirts, raincoats, scarves and blankets for children, women and men. Our TS Club truck will be arriving at the earthquake site tomorrow, with the full cooperation of the Trabzon Governorship. As we mourn the loss of our fellow citizens, we extend our heartfelt condolences to the families, relatives and nation of our lost citizens, and wish a swift recovery to the wounded."

Galatasaray

Fenerbahçe's city archrivals, Galatasaray, magnanimously took an initiative to extend their generous helping hand to the Kahramanmaraş earthquake victims.

At the points established at the Ali Sami Yen Sports Complex Nef Stadium, Galatasaray Taç Sports Facilities, and all GSStore locations, the donations that have been pouring in since the Tuesday morning after the disaster have been received, organized and readied for transportation to the affected area.

Dursun Aydın Özbek, President of the Galatasaray Sports Club, arrived at the aid acceptance point at Nef Stadium accompanied by the Members of the Board of Directors.

Özbek, expressing his profound sympathies to those impacted by the earthquake, said, "My thoughts are with the entire Turkish nation in this difficult time. May the Almighty spare us from such tragedies in the future. The situation is heartbreaking. We are facing a catastrophic earthquake. In keeping with the Galatasaray spirit, we are doing our best to provide assistance to the victims of the earthquake. My colleagues are working with tireless dedication to sort out the donations. I am deeply grateful to them. We will be sending these supplies to the affected regions right away. Mr. Erden is also being dispatched to the area. My heart goes out to those who have lost their loved ones. May the Almighty give their families the strength to cope with such a tragedy. At Galatasaray, we are doing everything we can to alleviate the suffering of those affected. I wish our nation a speedy recovery."