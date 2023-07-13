As the highly anticipated 2023-2024 Süper Lig approaches, clubs have commenced the sale of combined tickets, generating considerable buzz among fans.

The price range for these combined cards is vast, with the cheapest option available at TL 125 ($5), while the most exclusive VIP experience demands a hefty sum of TL 150,000.

Fenerbahçe takes the crown for the most luxurious combined ticket, priced at a staggering TL 150,000 for their VIP tribune.

In contrast, Gaziantep FK has shown solidarity with the recent Feb. 6 earthquakes by keeping their prices unchanged, offering the cheapest combined ticket at a modest TL 250.

Female fans benefiting from a generous 50% discount can obtain these tickets for an affordable TL 125.

Leading the way in unveiling their combined ticket prices were Fenerbahçe, Beşiktaş and Galatasaray.

However, the noticeable hike in prices has sparked interest and discussion.

Last season, Fenerbahçe sold combined tickets ranging from TL 1,475 to TL 21,750, but this year, the prices have skyrocketed to between TL 3,250 and TL 40,000.

The club has even introduced VIP combined tickets priced at an astounding TL 150,000.

Galatasaray, finishing the previous season on top and securing a spot in the Champions League's second qualifying round, offers combined tickets ranging from TL 6,000 to TL 44,000.

Last season, loyal yellow-and-red fans acquired combined cards for as little as TL 2,000 and as much as TL 10,000.

Beşiktaş, on the other hand, faced fan backlash after initially excluding their UEFA Conference League matches from the combined ticket scope.

Responding to the uproar, the club swiftly made amends and included European matches within the combined card.

Last season, Beşiktaş sold combined tickets ranging from TL 1,800 to TL 30,000.

Trabzonspor, representing the Black Sea region, has set the prices for their new season's combined tickets.

The Black Sea Storm, with combined tickets sold at TL 1,967 for the cheapest option and TL 22,500 for the most expensive last season, now offers tickets priced between TL 4,000 and TL 30,000.

Club members will enjoy a 10% discount on their combined ticket purchases.

Fenerbahçe's stadium's VIP tribune maintains its position as the league's most expensive ticket, priced at TL 150,000 for a combined ticket.

Following suit are Ankaragücü's VIP tribune, setting their combination price at TL 50,000 while offering the cheapest combined ticket at TL 2,500.

Adana Demirspor, finishing fourth last season and qualifying for the UEFA Conference League, present combined tickets ranging from TL 800 to TL 3,500, compared to the previous season's prices of TL 800 to TL 2,500.

Additionally, they provide a 25% discount for women, children and disabled fans who purchase directly at the box office.

Antalyaspor, announcing combined ticket prices between TL 1,750 and TL 7,000 for the upcoming season, promises delightful surprises to ticket buyers.

Lucky fans, drawn in a special event, received a 77% discount on their combined tickets.

Women, students and disabled fans enjoy a 20% discount, while an additional 10% discount is applied to purchases made between July 7 and 18.

To enhance the fan experience, seven individuals will have the opportunity to dine with the football players, while another lucky seven will embark on an away trip with the team.

Additionally, 77 fans will gain access to training sessions and facilities, while 77 fortunate supporters will receive new season jerseys.

Red and white club Çaykur Rizespor offers combined tickets starting from TL 800. The VIP tribune combined ticket is priced at TL 6,000, while the protocol tribune ticket is set at TL 17,500.

Sivasspor recently announced their combined ticket prices, with the cheapest season card available for TL 875.

Last season, combined tickets ranged from TL 400 to TL 1,200, whereas this year, the most expensive combined ticket is priced at TL 2,620.

As of now, clubs such as Alanyaspor, Istanbul Basaksehir, Fatih Karagümrük, Hatayspor, Istanbulspor, Kasımpaşa, Konyaspor and Pendikspor have yet to disclose their combined ticket prices.