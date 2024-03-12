Beşiktaş suffered a 2-0 defeat against Gaziantep in the 29th week of the Süper Lig, shedding light on their offensive challenges under coach Fernando Santos.

Prior to Santos' tenure, the Black Eagles had scored 30 goals in 19 league matches, but under his leadership, they have only managed to find the net nine times in 10 games, resulting in an average of 0.9 goals per game, the lowest among this season's coaches.

Santos now trails behind his predecessors in terms of goal average.

Under Şenol Güneş's leadership in the first seven weeks of the season, Beşiktaş scored 10 goals, while under Burak Yılmaz, who took over later, they scored seven goals in four matches.

Rıza Çalımbay, another significant figure for Beşiktaş, witnessed six goals in his five matches in charge, while Serdar Topraktepe, who managed the team in three matches before Santos, achieved the highest goal average of the season with seven goals.

Beşiktaş under Güneş averaged 1.42 goals per game, rising to 1.75 under Burak Yılmaz, 1.2 under Rıza Çalımbay and peaking at 2.3 under Serdar Topraktepe.

In Santos' 10 matches, Beşiktaş suffered four defeats without responding to their opponents' goals in any of those losses.

Teams like Pendikspor, Sivasspor, Galatasaray and Gaziantep scored first against Beşiktaş under Santos, securing three points each.

Santos celebrated only in matches his team won. Beşiktaş scored against Fatih Karagümrük, Trabzonspor, Konyaspor and Istanbulspor under his guidance.

However, they failed to score against Adana Demirspor and Kayserispor.

Beşiktaş not only lost games under Santos but also failed to score in response after conceding the first goal.

In defeats under Santos, Beşiktaş conceded eight goals.

Their first defeat under Santos was a 4-0 loss against Pendikspor, followed by 1-0 defeats to Sivasspor and Galatasaray and a 2-0 loss to Gaziantep.

Before Santos, Beşiktaş managed to score against Adana Demirspor, Galatasaray, Antalyaspor, Fenerbahçe, Alanyaspor and Kasımpaşa despite losing.

They also drew 1-1 against Pendikspor and Ankaragücü.

Before Santos, Beşiktaş responded to conceding the first goal in 4 matches. They defeated Kayserispor 2-1 after conceding first and earned a point against MKE Ankaragücü with a 1-1 draw after going down 1-0.

Beşiktaş managed to equalize against Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe and Kasımpaşa after conceding first but eventually lost all three matches.