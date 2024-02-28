Eighteen-year-old Kerem Kazaz claimed victory at the Sarıkamış Rally, the opening race of the Turkish Rally Championship, becoming the youngest pilot to win a rally race in Türkiye.

With just two months since his 18th birthday and recently obtaining his driver's license, Kazaz's triumph marks a significant milestone in his blooming career, setting his sights on the pinnacle of rally racing – the World Rally Championship.

The Sarıkamış Rally, held from Feb. 23-25 in Kars, witnessed Kazaz's remarkable debut, where he, alongside his Lithuanian co-pilot Andris Malnieks, secured the top spot.

As the son of Ercan Kazaz, a four-time Turkish Rally Champion, Kerem Kazaz's victory not only solidified his own place in history but also signaled the emergence of a new generation in Turkish rallying.

Reflecting on his groundbreaking achievement, Kazaz attributed his success to relentless hard work, stating, "To win my first race in Türkiye is incredibly important to me, and I achieved it through dedication and perseverance."

"Racing has been a part of my life since I was born," Kazaz remarked, detailing his journey from motocross at the age of four to karting and eventually competing in the Turkish Circuit Championship at age 15.

Venturing into international competitions at 16 through the DriveToTheFuture project, Kazaz gained invaluable experience, culminating in his recent victory on Turkish soil.

Despite his young age, Kazaz has already amassed experience across various rally terrains, including asphalt, gravel and snow.

Acknowledging his preference for dirt tracks, he emphasized his ongoing efforts to excel on all surfaces, receiving guidance from seasoned professionals to achieve his ultimate goal of success on the world stage.

Speaking about his aspirations, Kazaz expressed his ambition to compete in the World Rally Championship, stating: "The Turkish Championship is significant, but my focus is on the World Championship. This year is about development, but next year, I aim to make an impact at the global level."

His father and mentor, Ercan Kazaz, praised his son's dedication, highlighting the family's commitment to nurturing Kerem's talent and ambition.

Recognizing the challenges of securing sponsorships and managing budgets in the sport, Ercan emphasized the importance of strategic support from the Turkish Automobile Federation and legislative reforms to bolster the future of rallying in Türkiye.

As Kerem Kazaz continues to rewrite the script of Turkish rallying, his journey represents not only a personal quest for glory but also a testament to the resilience and determination ingrained in the sport's DNA.