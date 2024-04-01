A rising star from Germany is gaining attention beyond the Bundesliga. Turkish youngster Can Uzun, the 18-year-old Nuremberg forward, showcased his prowess with two goals against Hertha Berlin, bringing his tally to an impressive 15 goals in the second division this season.

Uzun's dazzling performances have not gone unnoticed, drawing interest from several clubs and signaling a likely move this summer.

His second goal in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Hertha was a standout moment. He weaved past four defenders on the edge of the penalty area before slotting the ball home.

"I just dribbled off, and when players tried to stop me, I shot. It worked out very well," Uzun said.

His first goal was a shot from outside the penalty area inside the far post after taking a slight deflection from a defender.

It came just over a week after Uzun debuted for Türkiye in a 1-0 friendly loss to Hungary in Budapest.

"He's 18 years old and was able to celebrate his debut for his country's national team. It's something extraordinary," Nuremberg coach Cristian Fiel said. "Everyone dreams of it. I still dream of it. It won't come through anymore," the 44-year-old joked.

Uzun is comfortable with the ball at his feet, facing defenders, and off the ball, running into dangerous positions from midfield. He can operate on the right and the left, and his composure and accuracy have helped drive up his goal tally.

The Regensburg-born Uzun could have played for Germany, which made efforts to lure him before he opted to keep playing for the country of his roots. He had already played for Türkiye's youth teams.

"I listened to the sound of my heart," the player said on Instagram when he announced the decision last month.

"Such a decision is not a career decision like changing clubs, but a choice of the heart," Uzun told Sky. You have to feel the national team, and my heart and gut told me Türkiye was the right choice for me."

German soccer federation managing director Andreas Rettig wished him all the best.

"We have great respect for Can Uzun's decision to continue playing for the Turkish national teams, especially because of the good, open, and honest exchange that (sporting director) Rudi Voller, (Germany under-21 coach) Antonio Di Salvo and I recently had with Can and his father," Rettig said. "We wish Can a lot of success on his future journey."

Uzun's future club career is less certain. German media reports suggested he has already agreed to join Eintracht Frankfurt, but the player denied that on Saturday. Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Inter Milan, Newcastle, Brighton and Everton are all reportedly interested.

"Nothing's certain; we'll see what happens," Uzun said. "Something will happen, but nothing is fixed yet."

Nuremberg is already resigned to losing its star player.

Sporting director Dieter Hecking joked that every goal he scores "brings another million."