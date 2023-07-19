The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) Tuesday held a draw for the upcoming season's fixtures at the Riva Hasan Doğan national team camp and training facilities in Istanbul.

The event was attended by TFF President Mehmet Büyükekşi, TFF board members, club presidents, representatives and coaches.

To add a little touch of entertainment, comedian Tahsin Hasoğlu and musician Ceren Gündoğdu were on the mic gracing the podium.

The Süper Lig, which has just landed a huge sponsorship deal with Trendyol, will kick off the new season with matches scheduled for Aug. 11-14.

The first half of the season will conclude with matches played on Dec. 23-25, just in time for the holiday season.

After a short winter break, the second half of the season will begin with matches on Jan. 5-8, providing an exciting start to the new year.

The competition will intensify as teams vie for European spots and strive to secure their positions in the top tier of Turkish football.

The season will conclude on May 19, 2024, marking the end of yet another journey.

To accommodate a congested match schedule, the 17th and 22nd-week matches will be played on weekdays, giving fans the opportunity to witness action-packed games even on non-traditional match days.

Additionally, the 31st-week matches will be held on April 2-4, coinciding with local elections on March 31, 2024.

TFF President Mehmet Büyükekşi emphasized the importance of the league's title sponsorship by Trendyol, which marks a major milestone for Turkish football.

Türkiye has secured the third-largest naming rights sponsorship agreement in football, following England and Spain.

The partnership with Trendyol aims to elevate the brand value of the Süper Lig and the TFF 1. Lig setting a new standard for excellence in Turkish football.

Büyükekşi expressed confidence in the forthcoming season, building on the positive impact of last season's captivating championship race.

He stated that with the new title sponsor, the competition will reach even higher levels.

Büyükekşi outlined plans to revamp the fixture system, aiming for a more balanced and engaging schedule across Türkiye's top leagues.

The goal is to optimize match arrangements, create a renewed corporate identity for the Süper Lig, and explore innovative sponsorship models to enhance club revenues.

Ali Koç, president of the Club Association Foundation, commended the naming rights sponsorship agreement and emphasized the need for a fair, competitive environment while addressing financial concerns.

He called for equal treatment in terms of refereeing, decision-making, and committee actions.

Koç also congratulated the Turkish women's national volleyball team for their recent triumph in the FIVB Nations League, highlighting the importance of celebrating success in various sports.

Çağlayan Çetin, the CEO of Trendyol, expressed excitement about being the title sponsor of the Süper Lig and the TFF 1. Lig, celebrating the progress of the Turkish national football team and the Turkish women's national volleyball team.