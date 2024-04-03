The Turkish national women's football team is aiming for a successful start in the 2025 UEFA Women's European Championship Qualifiers Group B, beginning with their match in Switzerland on Friday, April 5.

The team will face Switzerland, Hungary and Azerbaijan in the 2025 UEFA Women's European Championship Qualifiers Group B.

Ahead of the Switzerland match, national team players spoke to Anadolu Agency (AA) about the team's goals.

Emine Ecem Esen highlighted their impressive performance in Group C, where they topped the group without conceding a goal.

"Our goal was set from the start, and we have achieved it. Moving into Group B, we are not just visitors; we are here to make our mark," she said.

The 29-year-old player showed respect for their upcoming opponents, acknowledging their stature in world football.

Turkish national women's football team players train ahead of the 2025 UEFA Women's European Championship Qualifiers, Istanbul, Türkiye, April 1, 2024. (IHA Photo)

However, she expressed confidence in the team's own abilities, stating, "We are aware of our goal and our growing strength as a team."

Narin Yakut, another national player, highlighted the significance of their friendly matches ahead of the B League games, stating, "Our preparation included two friendly matches against Greece and Romania, both recently relegated from the B League. These matches helped us understand our position, identify mistakes, and address our shortcomings."

Yakut stated that the national team has filled its gaps and is ready for the league.

She highlighted the team's strong communication, noting, "Our team communication is excellent. While we already know each other from the league and have played against various teams, being here, competing for the same jersey, especially the Turkish National Team jersey, fills us with pride. We all share the same excitement. Whether on the bench or in the starting 11, when we step onto the field, our focus is solely on winning the match."

Meryem Cennet Çal expressed the team's goal of success in the B League, stating, "We are aiming for success. We have prepared thoroughly and will be ready for our match on Friday."

She also highlighted the team's positive atmosphere, noting, "There is always a joyful atmosphere in the national team, which is evident on the field. We are clearly a unified team."