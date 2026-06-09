The Turkish national football team's preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup were briefly interrupted after a police motorcycle officer escorting the squad's convoy was involved in a traffic accident following training in Arizona.

The incident occurred as Türkiye's players and staff were traveling from the Arizona Athletic Grounds in Mesa, their World Cup training base, to their hotel. The team was being transported in two buses accompanied by a police escort when one of the motorcycle officers riding with the convoy crashed on a highway route.

Authorities said the officer suffered minor injuries.

The accident forced the convoy to stop for approximately 15 minutes while emergency crews responded to the scene. Local police temporarily halted traffic in the area to secure the roadway, allowing firefighters and paramedics to reach the injured officer.

Members of the Turkish delegation reportedly left their vehicles during the delay and offered assistance as first responders administered treatment at the scene.

Fortunately, no players, coaches, or team officials were involved in the accident, and the officer's injuries were not considered serious.

After emergency personnel completed their work and authorities determined the area was safe, the convoy resumed its journey and the team arrived at its hotel without further incident.

The unexpected delay came during a crucial phase of Türkiye's preparations for its first FIFA World Cup appearance since 2002. The team is currently based at the sprawling Arizona Athletic Grounds, a 275-acre sports complex in Mesa that serves as its primary training headquarters in the United States ahead of the tournament.

Türkiye arrived in Arizona after completing an earlier stage of its preparations in Miami and has been greeted enthusiastically by local supporters throughout its stay. Fans gathered upon the team's arrival in Mesa, highlighting the excitement surrounding the nation's return to football's biggest stage after a 24-year absence.

Despite the accident, team activities were unaffected, and preparations continued as scheduled.

Authorities have not released details regarding the cause of the crash. As is customary in incidents involving law enforcement personnel, local officials are expected to conduct a routine investigation.