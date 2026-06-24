The final whistle of Group D will carry sharply different meanings for the United States and Türkiye when they meet at Los Angeles Stadium, with one side already looking ahead to the knockout rounds and the other left to salvage pride after a campaign that has unraveled early.

The journey to California has still drawn attention for the Turkish squad. The Türkiye national football team arrived in Los Angeles after leaving their Arizona base, flying in before boarding team transport to their hotel. The reception was immediate and loud.

Turkish supporters in the city turned out in numbers, lining roads from the airport and later gathering outside the team hotel with flags and convoy-style support that briefly turned the squad’s arrival into a rolling show of backing.

On the pitch, however, the story has been far more difficult.

A 1-0 defeat to Paraguay and an earlier setback have already eliminated Türkiye from contention, exposing a gap between expectation and execution for a side still trying to find a stable identity under Vincenzo Montella.

What once looked like a potential breakout tournament for a young core has instead become a search for answers, especially in attack, where goals have been scarce and momentum has stalled.

Even so, Türkiye’s final outing still carries individual stakes.

Kenan Yıldız is expected to return after a calf strain, offering a boost in creativity and forward thrust. Hakan Çalhanoğlu stands on the edge of history, level with Tuncay Şanlı on 22 international goals and within reach of third place on the nation’s all-time scoring list.

In goal, Uğurcan Çakır is approaching another milestone among Türkiye’s most capped clean-sheet keepers, while Kerem Aktürkoğlu and Arda Güler continue to represent the attacking promise that briefly surfaced in flashes during the campaign.

Across the field, the United States have been the opposite story: efficient, aggressive, and already through. The USMNT have secured top spot in the group after two wins, including a controlled 2-0 result over Australia that confirmed their place in the last 16 with a game to spare.

That early qualification has shifted the focus from survival to momentum. A third straight win would set a new World Cup record for the US program, marking the first time they have ever opened a tournament with three consecutive victories. It would also further strengthen Mauricio Pochettino’s influence, as the Argentine coach seeks to build a tournament identity rooted in pressing intensity and fast transitions.

Even without captain Christian Pulisic for extended spells during the group stage, the Americans have shown balance in attack. Their ability to strike early has stood out, scoring inside the first 15 minutes in both matches, a rare achievement for a host nation at this level of competition. Their aggressive pressing numbers have also been among the highest in the tournament, reflecting a side willing to take risks without the ball and compress space high up the pitch.

The US also enter the match with strategic decisions to make. Several players, including Tyler Adams, Folarin Balogun, Chris Richards and Antonee Robinson, sit one yellow card away from suspension, increasing the likelihood of rotation. Balogun remains a key subplot in attack, chasing a rare scoring milestone for an American forward in World Cup history.

There is also the matter of squad management and rhythm. With qualification already secured, the coaching staff must balance continuity with caution, ensuring key players are fresh for the knockout stage while avoiding a drop in intensity that has defined their group-stage performances so far.

History between the two sides adds another layer. The United States defeated Türkiye 2-1 in a friendly in 2014, while Türkiye claimed victory in their most recent meeting last year, keeping the head-to-head relatively balanced. This time, however, the context is entirely different, with one side playing for legacy within a tournament and the other playing for survival within reputation.