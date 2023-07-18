Türkiye is interested in hosting the Europa League and Europa Conference League finals in 2026 and 2027, according to a statement issued by the UEFA on Tuesday.

In a statement, UEFA said that "it has received declarations of interest from nine member associations to host UEFA club competition finals in 2026 and 2027."

"The declarations of interest are not binding and the final proposals will have to be delivered with the bid dossiers by 21 February 2024," it said, adding, "The UEFA Executive Committee will appoint the host associations of the eight finals in May 2024."

The Turkish football body proposed the stadiums of Beşiktaş or Fenerbahçe or Galatasaray for a future second-tier Europa League final, and third-tier Europa Conference League final, and only one football venue will be confirmed at bid submission.

UEFA also announced interested bidders for men's, women's Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League finals.

Türkiye last hosted the 2023 Champions League final in June when Manchester City beat Inter Milan 1-0 to win the top-tier UEFA club title at Istanbul's Ataturk Olympic Stadium.

The same venue previously hosted the 2005 Champions League final as Liverpool beat AC Milan on penalties.

Fenerbahçe's stadium hosted the 2009 UEFA Cup final in which Ukraine's Shakhtar Donetsk were crowned champions after they beat Werder Bremen 2-1 in extra time.

Introduced in 1971, Europe's second-tier UEFA Cup was rebranded the Europa League in 2009.

Interested bidders for UEFA club finals in 2026, 2027

UEFA Champions League Final

Hungary: Budapest - Puskas Arena

Italy: Milan - San Siro Stadium

UEFA Women's Champions League Final

Germany: Gelsenkirchen or Munich or Stuttgart

Norway: Oslo - Ullevaal Stadium

Scotland: Glasgow - Hampden Park

UEFA Europa League Final

Germany: Dusseldorf or Frankfurt or Gelsenkirchen or Leipzig or Stuttgart

Romania: Bucharest - National Arena

Scotland: Glasgow - Hampden Park

Türkiye: Istanbul - Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe or Galatasaray Stadium

UEFA Conference League Final

Germany: Leipzig - Leipzig Stadium

Israel: Jerusalem - Teddy Stadium

Norway: Oslo - Ullevaal Stadium

Scotland: Glasgow - Hampden Park

Switzerland: Geneva - Stade de Geneve

Türkiye: Istanbul - Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe, or Galatasaray Stadium