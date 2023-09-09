Türkiye and Armenia tied 1-1 in Group D of the EURO 2024 qualifying game on Friday.

Neither team was able to break the deadlock in the first half at New Eskişehir Stadium.

Armenia broke the deadlock with a close-range finish from Artak Dashyan in the 49th minute.

Türkiye leveled when Bertuğ Yıldırım nailed a long-range finish in the 88th minute.

The Turkish national team are atop the group with 10 points after five matches. Armenia are third with seven points in four games.

Friday's results:

Group A

Georgia - Spain: 1-7

Greek Cypriot administration - Scotland: 0-3

Group D

Croatia - Latvia: 5-0

Türkiye - Armenia: 1-1

Group J

Luxembourg - Iceland: 3-1

Slovakia - Portugal: 0-1

Bosnia-Herzegovina - Liechtenstein: 2-1