Türkiye kicked off their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign with a 3-2 away victory over Georgia on Thursday, securing three crucial points in Group E.

The match in Tbilisi saw Türkiye take an early lead through Mert Müldür, who has now scored in consecutive fixtures against Georgia after also finding the net in the Euro 2024 group stage clash.

Kerem Aktürkoğlu then stole the spotlight with a brace, extending his remarkable run for the national side. Aktürkoğlu had also scored against Georgia in the same Euro 2024 encounter.

Türkiye were forced to play with 10 men from the 70th minute onward after Barış Alper Yılmaz was sent off with a straight red card, but Vincenzo Montella's team held firm to preserve the win despite Georgia's late pressure.

The victory gives Türkiye an ideal start in their quest to secure a spot at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Alongside Türkiye and Georgia, Group E also includes reigning European champions Spain and Bulgaria.

Bulgaria and Spain were to face later Thursday.

Only the group winner earns a direct ticket to the expanded 48-team tournament.

The 12 European group winners will qualify automatically, while the runners-up will join four Nations League entrants in a March 2026 playoff for the final four slots.

Türkiye will welcome Spain on Sunday in a match already marked as potentially decisive.