Türkiye’s national football team defeated Georgia 4-1 in the fourth match of the UEFA Group E qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In the 52nd minute, Türkiye extended its lead to 4-0 when Merih Demiral scored with a powerful header. Hakan Çalhanoğlu sent in a corner from the left, and Demiral rose above the defense to head the ball into the net.

Georgia pulled one back in the 64th minute. After a clever backheel pass from Davitashvili, Kochorashvili found space inside the box and slotted the ball into the goal, making it 4-1.

In the 81st minute, Georgia’s Kvaratskhelia made a solo run and unleashed a strong shot from outside the box, but the effort went over the crossbar.

The match ended with Türkiye claiming a 4-1 victory over Georgia, securing three important points in the qualifiers.