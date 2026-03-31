Türkiye secured their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a crucial away victory over Kosovo, thanks to a 53rd-minute goal from Kerem Aktürkoğlu.

Kosovo came close shortly before the half-hour mark but Türkiye goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır pushed a long-range ball from FisnikAsllani against the crossbar.

Türkiye scored in the 53rd from Kerem Aktürkoğlu, who put the finishing touch on an attempt from Orkun Kökçü. The goal gave them confidence and they held on reach the World Cup for the first time since 2002 when they reached the semi-finals.

The other play-off finals in Europe on Tuesday were Bosnia-Herzegovina v Italy and the Czech Republic v Denmark.

Türkiye will go into Group D with co-hosts the United States, Paraguay and Australia.