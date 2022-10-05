Türkiye qualified for the 2022 Amputee Football World Cup quarterfinals after beating Mexico 5-0 in the last 16 on Wednesday.
The Turkish national team led the first half 2-0 after Ömer Güleryüz scored a double in Istanbul.
In the second half, Savaş Kaya, Güleryüz and Şeyhmus Erdinç scored one goal each to bring a 5-0 win and a ticket to the last eight in the tournament.
Türkiye will play against Morocco in the quarterfinals.
